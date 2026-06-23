Leetx Introduces EcoMove Smart Electric Cylinder to Simplify Press‑Fit Station Integration

Standardized module with built‑in force monitoring and process traceability reduces station setup from 40–100 hours to approximately 2 hours; covers 10–60 kN force range

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- System integrators and manufacturers building automated press‑fit stations often face a common challenge: sourcing motors, controllers, sensors, and cables from multiple vendors, writing custom PLC force‑control code, and spending 40 to 100 hours per station on integration and debugging. The result is a non‑standardized assembly with limited data traceability and higher project risk.

Leetx, a supplier of industrial fastening and assembly technology, today introduced EcoMove, an electric cylinder that integrates mechanical body, servo drive, controller, pressure sensor, and visualization software into a single press‑fitting unit. The system eliminates the need for component‑level sourcing and custom programming, offering a pre‑integrated alternative to traditional multi‑vendor setups.

EcoMove can be set up in approximately two hours. It covers a force range of 10–60 kN with stroke options of 150 mm and 350 mm, supporting press‑fitting, riveting, spring testing, bending, and straightening across automotive, EV battery, and general industrial automation lines.

Key specifications include:

All core modules — mechanical structure, control system, and software — are developed in‑house at Leetx's R&D centers in Shanghai and Wuxi. Critical components are manufactured at the company's own high‑precision machining facilities.

"System integrators often spend weeks assembling press stations from disparate components, with no standardized quality assurance or data export," said Samuel Chen, Head of Overseas Business at Leetx. "EcoMove provides a fully integrated system with built‑in process monitoring and traceability, allowing engineers to focus on application outcomes rather than component integration."

EcoMove is CE certified and now available. European service is supported through Leetx's subsidiary in Germany.

About Leetx

Leetx is an intelligent assembly technology company specializing in servo press systems, screwdriving & fastening systems, and automatic screw feeding systems for high-end manufacturing. Designed to deliver process-level data traceability and zero-defect quality assurance, Leetx solutions are deployed across hundreds of production lines worldwide in automotive, EV battery, aerospace and other sectors.

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