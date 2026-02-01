circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

LiberNovo Introduces Enduring Support as a Modern Expression of Love

01 febbraio 2026 | 09.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, LiberNovo replaces fleeting gifts like chocolates and flowers with "enduring support." Launching its flagship Omni chair in sophisticated Moss Green across the Europe, US, and Canada, the brand positions long-term wellness as the ultimate modern expression of love.

A Relationship Built on Support

The LiberNovo Omni uses Dynamic Ergonomics to understand the user. Unlike static chairs, it acts as a "posture's better half," with components that adjust in sync with your every move.

Key technical features include:

A Risk-Free Commitment

LiberNovo believes a commitment to health shouldn't be a leap of faith. Their "No Strings Attached" 30-day free trial includes return shipping—if you don't fall in love within a month, no hard feelings.

Valentine's Global Launch Offers (Feb 01–Feb 14)

LiberNovo invites you to rethink daily comfort. This launch opens the door to a workspace that works with you by introducing a partner that adapts and responds through every shift of your day.

cash rebate

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a design-driven brand focused on creating a workspace that works with you. By prioritizing natural movement over static sitting, LiberNovo improves modern workspaces with furniture that integrates with your workflow, emphasizing adaptability, balance, and long-term comfort.

Learn more at libernovo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871389/20260128_143527.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libernovo-introduces-enduring-support-as-a-modern-expression-of-love-302672342.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN73026 en US Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Diverse esplosioni in Iran, auto distrutte e palazzi sventrati: video
News to go
Festival del cinema di Pompei: per 2026 progetto per giovani talenti emergenti
News to go
Petrolio, il prezzo non scende più: dollaro debole compromette l'export
Onorato: "Al centrosinistra serve una nuova forza politica riformista e civica" - Video
News to go
A Roma arriva il badante di condominio, via libera alla proposta
Salvini: "Togliere i soldi del ponte per gli alluvionati? Assolutamente no" - Video
News to go
Decreto Milleproroghe 2026, riammessi alcuni emendamenti
Maltempo in Sicilia, la situazione a 10 giorni dal ciclone Harry - Videoselfie dalla nostra inviata
Maturità 2026, il ministro Valditara parla delle novità - Video
Bella Ciao e sala stampa occupata, la protesta dell'opposizione contro il convegno sulla remigrazione alla Camera - Video
Roma, non tentato suicidio ma tentata fuga ripresa in diretta Rai - Video
News to go
Dirigenti pubblici senza concorso, ok della Camera


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza