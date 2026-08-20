Lupin and Tenpoint Therapeutics Announce Strategic Partnership to Commercialize YUVEZZI™ in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland

Demonstrates a shared commitment to extend global access for the only once-daily dual-agent presbyopia-correcting eye drop in the rapidly growing presbyopia vision management segment

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla. and WARREN, New Jersey and AMSTERDAM and LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited ("Lupin") (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that VISUfarma B.V. ("VISUfarma"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Visus Therapeutics Inc., U.S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenpoint Therapeutics Holding Limited ("Tenpoint"). This partnership provides VISUfarma the exclusive rights to undertake regulatory activities, commercialization, marketing, promotion, distribution and sale of YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, a proprietary ophthalmic product indicated for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland (Licensed Territories).

Under the agreement, VISUfarma will make a strategic investment in Visus. Tenpoint and Visus, individually or collectively, will also be eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales.

Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin, said, "We are delighted to partner with Tenpoint Therapeutics to bring a novel ophthalmic therapy that advances our Specialty Care strategy. Building on the strategic acquisition of VISUfarma, this partnership further strengthens our vision care franchise and expands our presence across key European markets. The addition of YUVEZZI™ underscores our commitment to broadening access to differentiated therapies, improving patient outcomes, and reinforcing our leadership in eye care across the Licensed Territories."

"This exciting partnership marks an important step for Tenpoint as we continue our work to make YUVEZZI™ available for the millions of patients with presbyopia and eye care professionals around the world," said Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer, Tenpoint. "Lupin's strong commercial operations span major European markets, and its specialty ophthalmology company VISUfarma's longstanding presence in eyecare makes them an excellent partner. We look forward to working together as we bring YUVEZZI™ to Europe."

As the first and only approved once-daily, dual-agent eye drop for presbyopia, YUVEZZI™ represents a significant advancement in eye care. The addition of YUVEZZI™ enhances Lupin's ophthalmology portfolio and supports the company's strategy for expanding its specialty care business through innovative therapies that address significant unmet patient needs.

Tenpoint is advancing commercialization of YUVEZZI™ in the United States following its recent U.S. FDA approval. This further expands the reach of YUVEZZI™ through strategic regional partnerships worldwide, and Tenpoint has already submitted an MMA in the UK, via the MHRA's International Recognition Procedure. It will continue to execute its plans for regulatory applications for YUVEZZI™ in other key regions worldwide.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a strong presence across India, the U.S., Other Developed Markets, and Emerging Markets, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin has a diversified portfolio spanning generics, complex generics, specialty medicines, and biosimilars, and continues to strengthen its market position through a differentiated portfolio. The company maintains strong leadership in the U.S. and India across core therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, respiratory, diabetes, gastrointestinal, and women's health. 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities support sustainable operations, with 6 research centers and a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin continues to expand the healthcare ecosystem through diagnostics, digital health, patient-support programs, and disease management initiatives. Sustainability continues to be a core pillar of the company's business strategy.

To learn more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

About YUVEZZI™

YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% is a once-daily, dual-agent eye drop approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition characterized by the gradual loss of near vision acuity that typically begins around age 45.

YUVEZZI combines two medicines that work together to improve close-up vision. Carbachol helps pupils get smaller (or "constrict"), making it easier to focus up close. Brimonidine helps keep pupils from getting too large (or "dilating").

For more information about YUVEZZI and full Prescribing Information, please visit www.YUVEZZI.com. Eye care professionals can visit www.YUVEZZIECP.com for additional resources.

YUVEZZI™ Important Safety Information

Do not use YUVEZZI if you are allergic to any of its ingredients or if you currently have inflammation of the iris (iritis). Before taking YUVEZZI, tell your doctor if you have depression, low blood pressure, or circulation problems. YUVEZZI may cause temporary blurry, dim, or dark vision. If you experience this, avoid driving, using machinery, and participating in hazardous activities.

Use caution when night driving and in other activities in low light.

Call your doctor right away if you suddenly have flashes of light, floaters, or vision loss.

Do not let the tip of the vial touch your eye, eyelid, or any other surface.

The most common side effects of YUVEZZI are headache, impaired vision, and temporary eye pain and/or eye irritation upon use. These are not all of the possible side effects of YUVEZZI.

Most side effects were generally mild, didn't last long, and went away on their own.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally. By understanding real-world needs and partnering with eye care professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye.

To learn more, visit https://tenpointtherapeutics.com/

Follow us https://www.linkedin.com/company/tenpointtherapeutics/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lupin-and-tenpoint-therapeutics-announce-strategic-partnership-to-commercialize-yuvezzi-in-the-european-union-the-united-kingdom-switzerland-norway-and-iceland-302856231.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.