MIMARU Opens Osaka Namba Property with Six-person Apartments and Sky Garden Suite

TOKYO, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIMARU, Japan's leading apartment hotel brand for families and groups, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., opened MIMARU Osaka Namba Station Annex in Namba, Osaka, on Thursday, October 1. The property features 68 apartment-style guestrooms, with half accommodating up to six guests and half up to four. Every room includes a kitchen, dining area and in-room washer-dryer, while the 100-square-meter top-floor Sky Garden Three-Bedroom Suite offers six guests a private outdoor terrace above the city.

Image 1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K0bvDmfnnSzOC4fXZ7F1Pt4y5wbX1dht/view?usp=sharing

About MIMARU: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/about/

Designed Around How Six People Use One Apartment

The property addresses a familiar challenge of family travel: being together is part of the experience, but not everyone wants to do the same thing at every moment. Within one apartment, one person might rest while another gets ready, someone else takes care of the laundry and others gather around the dining table. The design allows family members to follow different rhythms without having to book separate guestrooms.

The Sky Garden Three-Bedroom Suite is the property's largest accommodation, featuring a 100-square-meter apartment for six guests. It includes six single beds, three washbasins, two toilets, a bathroom, a separate shower room and a private terrace. The terrace gives guests another place to relax together or step away from the pace of the city, offering a calmer space above Osaka while keeping them connected to Namba's energy.

Image 2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hq48Tv-zsncsQiqvkbqcHZ_I5KksGQvb/view?usp=drive_link

"The larger the group, the more practical challenges emerge -- from luggage and laundry to getting ready and sharing space," said Mao Mochizuki, International PR, Cosmos Hotel Management. "Drawing on our experience welcoming larger families, we looked beyond bed count to how several people actually use an apartment throughout the day. Families need the freedom to step back and come together within the same apartment. For a larger family, having that choice can be a true luxury."

Image 3: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19yZXa6mn8Q2eUlnST46KAkbtriVu80sA/view?usp=drive_link

Details of MIMARU Osaka Namba Station AnnexOpening: October 1, 2026Location: Namba, Osaka, JapanGuestrooms: 68Room size: 39 - 100 square metersCapacity: Four or six guests; children aged 7 and older count toward guest capacityKey amenities in every room: Kitchen, dining area and in-room washer-dryerAccess: Five minutes from Nankai Namba Station; six minutes from Nippombashi Station; approximately 50 minutes by train from Kansai International Airport

For more information, please visit: https://mimaruhotels.com/hotel/namba-station-annex/

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