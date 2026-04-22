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PassiveLogic Appoints Joel Harvill as Chief Financial Officer

22 aprile 2026 | 08.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Veteran finance and capital markets leader joins company to help scale the future of physical AI and autonomous buildings

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SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PassiveLogic, the leader in physical AI for autonomous buildings, today announced the appointment of Joel Harvill as Chief Financial Officer.

Harvill brings nearly two decades of experience across private credit, corporate finance, treasury, and capital markets, having closed more than $15 billion over the course of his career. His background spans some of the world's most innovative and complex organizations, including Rivian, Waymo, AIG Investments, BNP Paribas / Bank of the West, a credit fund owned by CIT Group, and GE Capital. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance at Botrista, following senior finance leadership roles at Rivian and Waymo.

At PassiveLogic, Harvill will lead the company's financial strategy and operations as it expands its market presence and scales adoption of its autonomy platform for the built environment. His expertise includes debt and equity fundraising, capital markets access, financial planning and modeling, treasury services, contract negotiation, syndications, and structuring resilient capital strategies to support long-term growth.

"Joel is a powerful addition to the PassiveLogic leadership team," said Troy Harvey, CEO and co-founder of PassiveLogic. "He brings an exceptional combination of financial rigor, capital markets experience, and strategic leadership from companies that are reshaping major industries. As PassiveLogic continues to define the category of physical AI, Joel's experience building durable financial foundations for transformative businesses will be critical to our next phase of growth."

Harvill has built his career at the intersection of finance and industrial transformation, supporting companies that combine advanced technology with real-world infrastructure. In interview remarks, he emphasized that enduring growth depends on both durable capital structure and strong management execution — a perspective shaped by years of investing, structuring, and operating through both growth and market disruption.

"I'm excited to join PassiveLogic at such an important moment," said Joel Harvill, CFO of PassiveLogic. "While much of the world is still debating what AI might do, PassiveLogic is already applying it in the physical world — improving how buildings operate, reducing energy consumption, enhancing comfort, extending asset life, and helping lower emissions. This is a company with extraordinary technology, meaningful global impact, and the opportunity to set the standard for intelligent buildings. I'm proud to be part of the team building that future."

Buildings account for a substantial share of global energy use, and PassiveLogic is pioneering a new approach to building autonomy that enables real-time intelligent control of physical systems. By combining world models, physics-based reasoning, and autonomous control, PassiveLogic helps buildings operate more efficiently, sustainably, and intelligently — without requiring entirely new infrastructure. Harvill emphasized the company's ability to improve existing assets while reducing energy demand and environmental impact.

With Harvill joining the executive team, PassiveLogic continues to deepen the leadership required to scale its technology, strengthen its financial strategy, and accelerate its mission to transform the built environment through autonomy.

About PassiveLogic

PassiveLogic makes generative AI software for the built environment, enabling generative autonomy for things and universal real-time collaboration between teams by reimagining how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage buildings and industrial systems as infrastructural robots. Using physics-informed AI and Quantum digital twins, PassiveLogic is powered by the world's fastest AI compiler to deliver next-generation control systems. Users can build generative autonomous infrastructure in minutes and easily collaborate with AI agents through an intuitive suite of "choose your own adventure" tools.

The company is seizing a generational opportunity to reinvent building automation—replacing aging control systems with the industry's first modern platform powered by autonomous in-building physical AI agents—all while tackling the climate challenge head-on.

For more information, visit www.passivelogic.com.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/passivelogic-appoints-joel-harvill-as-chief-financial-officer-302749675.html

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