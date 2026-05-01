circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Permag™ Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Strengthening Defense Industrial Base Through Innovation and Collaboration

01 maggio 2026 | 22.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Northrop Grumman Honors Top Partners at Annual Supplier Excellence Awards

CTA

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Permag™ is honored to be recognized by Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) as a top supplier at this year's Supplier Excellence Awards, highlighting our commitment to strengthening the defense industrial base with strategic partnerships that support national security.

With over 75 years of expertise in magnet and magnetic assembly manufacturing, along with deep capabilities in rare earth materials, and presence across North America and Europe, Permag delivers highly engineered, precision solutions tailored for mission-critical applications in aerospace and defense, among other demanding industries.

"Northrop Grumman has a legacy of fostering strong partnerships, a network of hard-working innovators and collaborators striving towards a mutual goal of protecting the United States and its allies," said Ken Brown, vice president and chief supply chain officer, Northrop Grumman. "From putting the first humans on the moon to introducing stealth technology that revolutionized defense, Northrop Grumman and our partners have continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible." 

Northrop Grumman acknowledged Permag for Strategic Excellence, underscoring the vital role suppliers play in delivering next-generation capabilities in weapons, aircraft, missile defense and space systems. Collectively, Northrop Grumman's suppliers support more than 100,000 jobs with an annual economic impact of more than $27.8 billion nationally. 

"We are honored to receive the Supplier Excellence Award, a recognition that reflects the dedication of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and partnership. This achievement is not just a milestone for our company, but a testament to the trust our customers place in us every day. We remain focused on continuously raising the bar and delivering exceptional value across everything we do," says Joe Stupfel, Permag CEO.

About PermagPermag, the only North American producer of Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) magnets, is a global leader in high-performance magnetic solutions, providing cutting-edge materials, precision-engineered components, and the manufacture of advanced magnets and magnetic assemblies to industries where performance matters most. With a rich legacy built by Dexter, EEC, and MCE, the Permag group of companies is committed to driving innovation, delivering superior quality, and solving customers' toughest challenges.

For more information, contact:

Gustavo OlanoSr. Director of MarketingGustavo.Olano@permag.com(978) 201-6910

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971106/Supplier_Excellence_Awards_04302026.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716937/New_Permag_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/permag-recognized-by-northrop-grumman-for-strengthening-defense-industrial-base-through-innovation-and-collaboration-302760446.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN49327 en US Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Delia cambia il testo di Bella Ciao al Concertone: "Così è più attuale" - Video
Elly Schlein al concertone del primo maggio: "Buon lavoro" - Video
News to go
Influencer in Italia, settore cresce ma in pochi aggiornano posizione fiscale
Spari al corteo del 25 aprile, le videonews dalla nostra inviata
"1 Maggio celebriamo il lavoro e le persone che fanno crescere il territorio", il messaggio della Camera di Commercio di Roma - Video
Trump e la minaccia: "Italia non ci ha aiutato. Via i soldati Usa? Probabile" - Video
Due ebrei accoltellati a Londra, il momento in cui l'aggressore viene fermato - Video
Flotilla, Tel Aviv: "Circa 175 attivisti ora a bordo nostre navi diretti in Israele, si divertono" - Video
News to go
Italo punta all'Alta Velocità in Germania, primi treni nel 2028
News to go
Scioperi maggio 2026, quando e chi si ferma
Biennale Arte, commissario Ue Cultura Micaleff ringrazia ministro Giuli per posizione chiara su Russia - Video
Milano, il corteo per Sergio Ramelli finisce con i saluti romani - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza