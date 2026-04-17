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PHNIX Unveils airMono: The Revolutionary A+++ R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump for Urban Retrofit

17 aprile 2026 | 10.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, a global heat pump manufacturer, officially launches airMono, an innovative R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump. Specifically engineered for the European urban landscape, airMono offers a high-performance 3-in-1 (Heating, Cooling, and Domestic Hot Water) solution that eliminates the traditional outdoor unit, solving the "limited space" crisis for millions of residential retrofits.

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Breaking the Space Barrier in Urban Retrofits and Modern Apartments

As the EU's "Renovation Wave", with a goal to upgrade 35 million building units by 2030, and national policies like the UK's Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) and Germany's GEG (Building Energy Act) accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuel boilers, heat pumps have become the definitive path forward. However, many historic homes, townhouses and mid-row houses face a common obstacle: the lack of space for bulky outdoor heat pump units.

By utilizing an indoor-mounted design with air ducting, the airMono preserves building facades while fitting comfortably inside kitchens, utility rooms, or garages. PHNIX airMono can connect directly to a user's existing water tank, serving as the perfect indoor replacement for traditional gas or oil boilers. It perfectly combines functionality with aesthetics,  allowing for a seamless, low-cost transition to green energy.

Key highlights of the airMono R290 indoor monoblock heat pump:

For more information on airMono and our full range of R290 solutions, please visit [www.phnix-e.com].

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Y5V1LgnsTsPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959156/R290_airMono_indoor_monoblock_heat_pump.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phnix-unveils-airmono-the-revolutionary-a-r290-indoor-monoblock-heat-pump-for-urban-retrofit-302745776.html

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