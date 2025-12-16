circle x black
Polyplastics Expands LAPEROS(R) LCP Range to Meet Demands of Electronics Industry

16 dicembre 2025
TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering thermoplastics, has expanded its LAPEROS(R) liquid crystal polymer (LCP) product line with the launch of the new LH and TF series materials, which meet the electronics market's growing demand for higher performance and miniaturization.

These new LCP series grades will accelerate expansion into a broader range of applications and next-generation product development through two distinct approaches: versatility in meeting diverse design needs and high flowability.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202512080546/_prw_PI1fl_gl8iU5B4.png

-LH SeriesThe LH series has very well-balanced performance, combining flowability, mechanical properties, and heat resistance. The materials' adaptability allows them to accommodate a broad range of product designs, making them suitable for various electronic component applications.

-TF SeriesThe TF series is engineered for exceptional fluidity for better molding of complex geometries found in smartphones and precision electronic components. While maximizing flowability, the TF series also maintains excellent mechanical properties and a flexible molding window, providing materials that support miniaturization and high-density integration in electronic devices.

Polyplastics is leveraging Materials Informatics methods that utilize AI and data analysis to streamline materials development. By analyzing extensive material data accumulated over many years, the company derives optimal properties, enabling shorter development cycles and highly precise designs.

Produced in Japan and Taiwan region, LAPEROS(R) LCP has an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons and holds a 34% share of the global market (according to Fuji Keizai 2025 report). The high-performance material has long supported advancements in the electronic components sector.

LAPEROS(R) LCP's exceptional properties, including mechanical strength, heat resistance, and coefficient of linear thermal expansion, are driving its adoption in next-generation, high-speed transmission uses, such as ultra-thin fine-pitch connectors for smartphones and tablet devices.

For more information, visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/global/s/ourapproach/a5nRB0000013bX7YAI/220?language=en_US

About PolyplasticsPolyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, PET, COC, and LFT, with global-leading market share for POM, LCP, and COC. With more than 60 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

LAPEROS(R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyplastics-expands-laperosr-lcp-range-to-meet-demands-of-electronics-industry-302642921.html

