circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 31 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 09:06
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Reaffirming Leadership: Medit's Strong Presence at IDS 2025

31 marzo 2025 | 09.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOGNE, Germany and SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global leader in digital dentistry solutions, made a significant impact at International Dental (IDS) 2025 by unveiling its latest innovations in intraoral scanning and comprehensive digital workflows. Alongside new product and solution launches, Medit engaged attendees with interactive events and expert-led lectures, further solidifying its role as an industry innovator.

New Product Launches at IDS 2025

Introducing Medit's Advanced Digital Solutions

Engaging Events & Expert Lectures

Medit's Scanning Game event drew significant attention, allowing attendees to experience Medit's fast and intuitive scanning technology in an interactive challenge. Additionally, 11 experts in digital dentistry hosted daily Power Lectures, sharing their expertise and real-world applications of Medit's software. These sessions provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of digital dentistry, further enhancing the IDS experience for visitors.

"Medit's mission has always been to simplify digital dentistry while delivering powerful, user-friendly solutions. Moreover, the enthusiastic participation and the joy our visitors shared with us were a great source of motivation for everyone at Medit," said Han Ryu, CEO of Medit.

Medit's presence at IDS 2025 reaffirmed its position as a leader in digital dentistry, driving the industry forward with intelligent, accessible, and cutting-edge solutions.

For more details on Medit's latest innovations, visitMedit official website.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented, state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since its inception in 2000, Medit has representatives in the Americas and Europe and a global network of distributors in over 100 countries.

For more details about Medit's products and software, visit the official website.

For more content, check out Medit on YouTube (youtube.com/user/meditcompany) and follow us on Instagram (instagram.com/meditcompany).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653547/1st_image.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653550/2nd_image.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653551/3rd_image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reaffirming-leadership-medits-strong-presence-at-ids-2025-302415317.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN53015 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Aviaria, virus rilevato per la prima volta in una pecora
News to go
Sanità, l'allarme: ogni anno 10mila infermieri in meno
News to go
Un occupato su 10 a rischio di povertà lavorativa
News to go
Decreto bollette, stop agli emendamenti di Fratelli d'italia: cosa contenevano
News to go
Fine vita, la posizione dell'Avvocatura dello Stato sul suicidio assistito
News to go
Dazi, Coldiretti: "Blocco del vino costa 6 milioni al giorno a cantine italiane"
News to go
Torna l'ora legale, domenica lancette avanti di un'ora
News to go
Camera vota all'unanimità pdl per lavoratori malati oncologici
News to go
Ucraina, Putin propone "amministrazione Onu e poi elezioni"
News to go
Sottomarino turistico affonda nel Mar Rosso: 6 morti
News to go
Salari reali in Italia, rapporto Ilo: "Dal 2008 in calo dell'8,7%"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non possiamo finanziare le forze armate in maniera adeguata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza