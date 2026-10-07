Resonant Clinical Solutions and Haier Biomedical Introduce an Innovative Benchtop Centrifuge with a Natural Refrigerant

Exclusive partnership results in a user-centric, hydrocarbon-cooled centrifuge purpose-built for clinical trials – years ahead of upcoming F-gas regulatory changes in Europe and the U.S.

LEESBURG, Va. and QINGDAO, China, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant Clinical Solutions – a global clinical solutions partner serving life sciences organizations across the clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle – and Haier Biomedical – a trusted leader in reliable and sustainable laboratory equipment – have launched an innovative benchtop centrifuge using a natural refrigerant. The hydrocarbon-cooled LX-60T100R is specifically designed for clinical trials use, with new features that reduce its environmental impact and overcome constraints that have previously limited equipment in this category. The reengineered centrifuge is the result of an ongoing partnership between the two companies.

The strategic collaboration combined Haier Biomedical's engineering expertise with Resonant's clinical trials knowledge to create a modern, user-centric instrument. Importantly, the centrifuge complies with upcoming legislation further restricting the use of fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-gases) – historically used as refrigerants in laboratory instruments – due to their significant global warming potential (GWP). The jointly developed centrifuge directly addresses this challenge, and is available more than two years ahead of critical industry deadlines in Europe and the U.S.

The LX-60T100R meets the demanding needs of pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs), helping them to prepare for upcoming regulation changes and deliver on corporate environmental sustainability commitments while enhancing safety, reliability, and ease of use.

Key features of the LX-60T100R include:

Christophe Berthoux, Chief Executive Officer at Resonant Clinical Solutions, said: "We are laser-focused on providing world-class, customer-centric solutions that support the full lifecycle of complex clinical trial programs. Our collaboration with Haier Biomedical on this reimagined natural-refrigerant centrifuge has been pivotal in delivering innovative, globally supported technology that meets F-gas regulatory requirements and market demand, years ahead of mandated deadlines. Clinical trial centrifugation workflows will be easier, more flexible, and more environmentally sustainable with this industry-leading instrument."

Haier Biomedical's Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gang Liu, added: "Our ability to turn a concept into an innovative product in such a short period really shows our commitment to supporting our customers. Fresh challenges will continue to emerge across the biomedical sector, and we remain dedicated to working alongside scientists to develop novel solutions that help the industry move forward at pace. In this instance, the partnership with Resonant resulted in a modern, easy-to-use, and regulatory-compliant centrifuge that significantly enhances workflows while reducing the use of harmful greenhouse gases."

Clinical trial sponsors and CROs can purchase or rent the LX-60T100R refrigerated centrifuge exclusively from Resonant** through November 2027. The 220–240 V AC, 50/60 Hz model is immediately available for purchase or rental, with the 110 V AC, 50/60 Hz model launching in Q1 2027. More information can be obtained at resonantclinical.com/products/centrifuges.

* GWP measures a gas's climate impact relative to CO₂, which has a GWP of 1. A GWP of 1,000 therefore has around 1,000 times the warming impact of CO₂, while a GWP of 3 has around three times the impact.** Exclusivity agreement covers the clinical trials market worldwide, excluding China.

About Resonant Clinical SolutionsResonant Clinical Solutions is a global clinical solutions partner serving life sciences organizations across the clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle. Through its Biorepository, Kitting, and Equipment & Ancillaries businesses, Resonant helps customers manage complexity, reduce risk, and support critical clinical programs around the world. With more than 850 employees across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, Resonant manages more than 100 million research assets in storage, and has supported more than 2,500 clinical trials and facilitated more than 20,000 customer-site shipments. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and diagnostic and reference laboratories.

Resonant's mission is to empower its partners with comprehensive, global clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle solutions that remove complexity and enable them to focus on science and patients. For more information, visit resonantclinical.com.

About Haier BiomedicalHaier Biomedical is a global life sciences and medical technology company developing intelligent, connected and sustainable solutions for healthcare, research and public health. Established in 2005 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, the company operates across more than 160 countries and regions through a global network spanning research, user experience, marketing, logistics, technical training and more than 800 distribution partners. From biobanking and smart laboratories to pharmacy, blood management and public health, Haier Biomedical combines technological innovation with close collaboration with customers, partners and end users. This combination of global capabilities and local-market insights enables the company to turn real-world needs into practical solutions that improve efficiency, resilience and outcomes across the life sciences and healthcare ecosystems.

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