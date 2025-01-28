Salute to expand its European operations with the strategic acquisition of Keysource Group

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salute, a global leader in integrated lifecycle data centre services, is delighted to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Keysource Group ("Keysource"), a trusted provider of sustainable data centre solutions and strategic advisory services in the EMEA region for over 40 years. The proposed acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Upon closing of the transaction, Salute's EMEA presence will expand to a workforce of more than 500 talented professionals, including 130 new Keysource employees. This acquisition will strengthen Salute's ability to address the rising demand for AI-driven infrastructure and deliver scalable and sustainable advisory solutions to global customers.

Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute, endorses this exciting transaction:

"The acquisition of Keysource Group and its range of advisory services will strengthen our ability to support the rapid change in advanced technology such as AI, for data centre operations across Europe. While we already have a strong team providing technical design, build and operations advice in the Americas, we sought out the opportunity to enhance our EMEA operations. The exceptional talent and expertise that Keysource brings align perfectly with Salute's mission to better serve our customers on the ground in all regions."

Key benefits of this acquisition include:

Closing of this acquisition is expected at the beginning of Q2 2025. This transaction follows Salute's recent series of strategic hires and internal promotions, reflecting the company's focus on investing in talent and enhancing service capabilities to support our global customer base.

About Salute

Founded in 2013, Salute is a leading provider of integrated lifecycle services for data centres, operating in over 102 markets with 12 global offices and a workforce of more than 1,700 employees. The company delivers comprehensive solutions for hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and edge facilities, with a strong focus on sustainability and talent development.

For more information: www.salutemissioncritical.com

About Keysource Group

Keysource is a recognised leader in sustainable data centre solutions and advisory services. With decades of experience, Keysource supports the data centre industry in achieving operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the entire facility lifecycle.

