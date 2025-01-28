circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 31 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 07:57
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Salute to expand its European operations with the strategic acquisition of Keysource Group

28 gennaio 2025 | 20.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salute, a global leader in integrated lifecycle data centre services, is delighted to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Keysource Group ("Keysource"), a trusted provider of sustainable data centre solutions and strategic advisory services in the EMEA region for over 40 years.  The proposed acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Upon closing of the transaction, Salute's EMEA presence will expand to a workforce of more than 500 talented professionals, including 130 new Keysource employees. This acquisition will strengthen Salute's ability to address the rising demand for AI-driven infrastructure and deliver scalable and sustainable advisory solutions to global customers. 

Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute, endorses this exciting transaction: 

"The acquisition of Keysource Group and its range of advisory services will strengthen our ability to support the rapid change in advanced technology such as AI, for data centre operations across Europe. While we already have a strong team providing technical design, build and operations advice in the Americas, we sought out the opportunity to enhance our EMEA operations. The exceptional talent and expertise that Keysource brings align perfectly with Salute's mission to better serve our customers on the ground in all regions."  

Key benefits of this acquisition include: 

Closing of this acquisition is expected at the beginning of Q2 2025.  This transaction follows Salute's recent series of strategic hires and internal promotions, reflecting the company's focus on investing in talent and enhancing service capabilities to support our global customer base. 

About Salute 

Founded in 2013, Salute is a leading provider of integrated lifecycle services for data centres, operating in over 102 markets with 12 global offices and a workforce of more than 1,700 employees. The company delivers comprehensive solutions for hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and edge facilities, with a strong focus on sustainability and talent development. 

For more information: www.salutemissioncritical.com

About Keysource Group 

Keysource is a recognised leader in sustainable data centre solutions and advisory services. With decades of experience, Keysource supports the data centre industry in achieving operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the entire facility lifecycle. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608131/Salute_and_Keysource.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608005/Salute_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salute-to-expand-its-european-operations-with-the-strategic-acquisition-of-keysource-group-302362436.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN06341 en US ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Caso Almasri, scontro sempre più acceso tra maggioranza e opposizione
News to go
Olio low cost dalla Tunisia, l'allarme della Coldiretti
News to go
Almasri, Meloni indagata: "Non sono ricattabile". Opposizioni: "Venga in Aula"
News to go
Gaza, palestinesi sfollati tornano nel nord della Striscia
News to go
Migranti, Cassiopea arrivata in Albania con 49 a bordo
News to go
Giornata della Memoria, numerose le iniziative organizzate
News to go
Bonus animali domestici 2025, cos'è e i requisiti per richiederlo
News to go
Pensione febbraio 2025, quale sarà l'aumento
News to go
Iscrizione scuola 2025-2026, domande fino al 10 febbraio
News to go
Autonomia, Consulta boccia referendum. Sì a quesiti su lavoro ed extracomunitari
News to go
Von der Leyen a Davos: "Europa deve cambiare marcia"
News to go
I figli di Berlusconi non vendono più Villa Grande a Roma


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza