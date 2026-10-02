Samfara completes acquisition of Chr. Olesen Synthesis, Danish manufacturer of controlled-substance APIs

The acquisition is Samfara's first investment and is backed by a syndicate of European and North American institutional investors and family offices

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samfara, a European life sciences investment firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Chr. Olesen Synthesis from Chr. Olesen and funds managed by Signet Healthcare Partners. Chief Executive Thomas Moestrup is investing alongside Samfara. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based near Copenhagen, Chr. Olesen Synthesis develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced intermediates, specialising in controlled substances, in particular those used to treat opioid use disorder (buprenorphine) and ADHD (lisdexamfetamine). Its cGMP-certified plant has been in commercial production since 2015 and supplies pharmaceutical companies across Europe, North America and the Middle East. The business combines technical expertise and a high level of flexibility in serving pharmaceutical customers across its markets.

With Samfara's backing, Chr. Olesen Synthesis will continue to develop its capabilities, build on its existing customers and products and expand into new markets. Jean-François Hilaire, former CEO of Unither and former EVP at Recipharm, who advised Samfara on the acquisition, will join the board of Chr. Olesen Synthesis as Chair.

Helena Malchione and James Cocker, Partners of Samfara, said:

"Chr. Olesen Synthesis illustrates our strategy of finding winning companies in complex niches and backing them with capital and strategic support. It holds a strong position and an excellent reputation in a demanding part of the pharmaceutical market, and we look forward to working with Thomas and the team as they grow with existing customers and expand into new markets, both organically and through acquisitions."

Thomas Moestrup, Chief Executive of Chr. Olesen Synthesis, said:

"This is an exciting next step for Chr. Olesen Synthesis. With Samfara as our new owner, we have a partner who shares our ambitions and will support the continued development of the business. We look forward to building on our strong customer relationships, expanding the business and developing the opportunities ahead of us."

Mads C. Olesen, Chief Executive and owner of Chr. Olesen, said:

"In 2011, Chr. Olesen acquired Chr. Olesen Synthesis and, together with Signet Healthcare, has built it into a significant player in controlled-substance APIs. The time is right for new owners to take the business forward, and we are confident that we have entrusted the company to the right new owner. We extend our best wishes to Samfara and the management team of the company."

ADVISERS

Samfara was advised by Addleshaw Goddard (legal, UK), Connaught (capital formation), infotransactions (financial and tax due diligence), Lockton (W&I insurance), Nivaro Law (legal, Denmark) and RSM (tax structuring).

Chr. Olesen and Signet Healthcare Partners were advised by LEK (commercial), Moalem Weitemeyer (legal), Nielsen Nørager (legal), PwC (financial and tax), Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton (legal), and Stifel (M&A).

ABOUT SAMFARASamfara is a London-based private equity firm focused on majority buyouts of European life sciences companies in the lower mid-market. The firm makes thesis-led investments in complex, international businesses whose performance can be accelerated and transformed through active ownership. Samfara aims to deliver attractive returns for investors while supporting European life sciences companies, the jobs they create and the patients they benefit.

www.samfara.com

Samfara LLP is an appointed representative of Suntera Advisers (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

ABOUT CHR. OLESEN SYNTHESISChr. Olesen Synthesis is a Danish developer and manufacturer of APIs and advanced intermediates, specialising in controlled substances. From its cGMP-certified plant in Hvidovre, near Copenhagen, it supplies pharmaceutical companies across Europe, North America and the Middle East and offers contract development and manufacturing services for new APIs.

www.cosynthesis.dk

ABOUT CHR. OLESENChr. Olesen, founded in 1885, is a family-owned global distribution company specializing in nutraceutical ingredients for the feed, food, pharma, and technical industries.

www.chr-olesen.dk

ABOUT SIGNET HEALTHCARE PARTNERSSignet Healthcare Partners is a healthcare growth equity firm that invests in commercial-stage pharmaceutical (pharma services and therapeutics) and medical technology companies. Founded in 1998 and based in New York, Signet has invested in more than 60 companies, supporting entrepreneurs with capital, strategic guidance, and deep industry networks.

www.signethealthcarepartners.com

CONTACTS

SamfaraHelena Malchione, Partnerhelena@samfara.com

James Cocker, Partnerjames@samfara.com

Chr. Olesen SynthesisThomas Moestrup, Chief Executivetmo@cosynthesis.dk

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