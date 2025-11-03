circle x black
Sandstone Easydrip™ Plus with Hextra Tech™ Hexagonal Broad Hub Delivers Steadier, More Comfortable Insulin Injections

03 novembre 2025 | 07.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A peer-reviewed article by researchers at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST), published in an international biomedical engineering journal, reports that the Hextra Tech™ hexagonal, broad-platform hub used in Sandstone Easydrip™ Plus pen needles improves injection stability and user comfort versus conventional narrow hubs in laboratory bench tests. The study measured lower needle deformation and higher anti-tilt resistance under load, attributes that help keep the needle closer to perpendicular for more consistent subcutaneous delivery. These engineering findings are consistent with the product's human-factors design rationale.

"For people who inject daily, a pen needle that stays steady and feels gentle can reduce anxiety and support adherence," said a Sandstone spokesperson. "Hextra Tech™ was engineered to give users greater control at home and on the go."

What sets Easydrip™ Plus apart

Why it matters

Pen-needle stability and comfort directly influence user confidence and adherence. A hub that resists tilt can minimize off-target delivery and help make frequent self-injections feel more manageable—outcomes Easydrip™ Plus is designed to support.

Regulatory snapshot

About Sandstone and SteriLance

Sandstone Medical is the diabetes-care brand of SteriLance Medical, developing pen needles, safety lancets, and lancing devices with a focus on human-factors engineering. SteriLance cites 200+ patents and a global commercial footprint.

Trademarks & notes: Easydrip™ and Hextra Tech™ are trademarks of SteriLance Medical. Bench tests are laboratory evaluations; individual experience may vary. Always follow the instructions for use and guidance from healthcare professionals.

More information: en.sandstonemed.com | en.sterilance.com • Media & distribution enquiries: smu@sterilance.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802326/Sandstone_Easydrip__Plus_pen_needle_features_patented_Hextra_Tech__broad.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sandstone-easydrip-plus-with-hextra-tech-hexagonal-broad-hub-delivers-steadier-more-comfortable-insulin-injections-302602149.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

