Sequential Announces Inaugural London Conference on Next-Generation Ingredients, Uniting AI Discovery and Clinical Validation

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequential, a personal care testing company, today announced The Future of Next-Generation Ingredients & Validation — its first industry conference — taking place on Thursday 3 December 2026 in the Attenborough Room at The Mills Fabrica, King's Cross, London. The one-day forum brings together senior R&D, innovation and scientific leaders from across beauty, personal care and biotechnology to London to debate how AI and multi-omics are rewriting where next-generation ingredients come from, and what proof the market now demands.

"AI and multi-omics are changing where the next generation of ingredients comes from, and the market is asking for a different kind of proof," said Dr Oliver Worsley, CEO and Co-founder of Sequential. "On 3 December, we're bringing senior R&D, innovation and scientific leaders together in London for our first industry conference: a day on where next-generation ingredients come from, and what proof the market now demands."

Expect sharp, insightful sessions focused on real innovation and go-to-market cases. It's peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing among the people building and buying the next generation of ingredients, and a chance to meet the team and the science behind Sequential.

The single-day programme will invite senior R&D, innovation and scientific leaders from leading global brands, alongside Sequential partners. Across the day, sessions will address AI Discoveries, bioengineered ingredients, longevity and healthy ageing, product and clinical validation and multi-omics studies.

Seven speakers have been confirmed. The keynote will be delivered by Lieve Declercq of Proya Companies. She is joined by Dr Amir Jassim (formerly of the University of Cambridge and Cancer Research UK), Dr Martin Pagac of dsm-firmenich, Christina Patane of Medik8, John Milligan of The Honey Pot Company, Veronika Oudova of S-Biomedic (Beiersdorf), and Albert Dashi, PhD, Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of Sequential.

Register now at: https://www.sequential.bio/events-sequential-pr

About Sequential

Sequential is the world's leading specialist CRO, trusted by more than 100 international brands to unlock the science behind personal care products. Backed by millions of clinical biomarker data points, we help accelerate research and innovation across skin, scalp, oral, intimate care, and supplements.

Media ContactMarya Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Sequential, marya@sequential.bio • sequential.bio

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