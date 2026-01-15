circle x black
SNOOP DOGG PARTNERS WITH TRIVELTA TO LAUNCH THE FREE-TO-PLAY DOGG HOUSE CASINO

15 gennaio 2026 | 19.05
- Groundbreaking TRIVELTA-Powered Online Casino to Deliver an Immersive,  Music-Driven iGaming Experience Featuring Original Soundtracks by Snoop - 

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIVELTA, a global iGaming technology provider, announced today the U.S. launch of Dogg House Casino, a free-to-play, online casino developed in partnership with global cultural icon, Snoop Dogg.

Dogg House Casino is a first-of-its-kind, artist-led casino experience that brings together iGaming, music, and culture. Built to Snoop Dogg's creative vision, it brings his unmistakable style and sound into a fully immersive casino environment, blending premium gameplay, original music, and iconic design.

"For the first time, players can step into a casino built exactly the way I wanted it," said Snoop Dogg. "The music, the vibe, the games. I wanted something innovative, immersive, and fun, and Trivelta worked with Deathrow Games to help me bring that to life."

Unlike traditional online casinos, Dogg House Casino features an industry-first, exclusive audio environment mastered by Snoop Dogg. All original music and beats deliver a soundscape unlike anything currently available in iGaming. The visual experience is equally distinctive, featuring custom graphics inspired by Snoop's West Coast aesthetic and playful reimaginings of classic games.

Powered by TRIVELTA's mobile-native, iGaming engine, Dogg House Casino delivers fluid animation, fast gameplay, and unmatched audio across every touchpoint. The platform showcases the flexibility and scalability of TRIVELTA's technology, enabling a fully branded experience that reflects Snoop Dogg's creative vision at every level.

"It's rare to work with an artist who is this deeply involved in the product," said Carson Hubbard, CEO of TRIVELTA. "Snoop shaped the look, sound, and feel of Dogg House Casino to create something that sits at the intersection of iGaming, music, and culture."

Key features include:

Availability & Responsible PlayDogg House Casino is available on its website at www.play.dogghousecasino.com and in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The platform provides 24/7 customer support and instant prize redemption. 

Dogg House Casino operates its free-to-play model in all 50 U.S. states and is committed to responsible gameplay and fiscal accountability. The casino does not offer its sweepstakes games in California, Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, or Tennessee.

About TRIVELTATRIVELTA is a global technology company delivering premium, mobile-first, social, iGaming solutions to operators worldwide. Its highly customizable engine supports full-scale casino deployments, standalone poker, game aggregation, sportsbook, PAM, and seamless third-party integrations.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America, TRIVELTA enables fast, scalable, and compliant market entry for iGaming operators. Learn more at Trivelta.com.

TRIVELTA. Meeting the exact specifications and needs of any operator and building rich experiences for sports fans, gamers, and bettors.

 

 

 

