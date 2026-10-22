Tairex Launches Multi-Agent AI System to Transform Clinical Collaboration and Decision Support

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 October, Tairex, an AI healthcare technology company incubated by the Institute for AI Industry Research (AIR) at Tsinghua University, unveiled the Multidisciplinary Human-Agent Collaboration (MHAC) Ecosystem for Agent Hospital, designed to enable specialized AI agents to work alongside physicians on clinical cases.

01. From Virtual Training to Real-World Collaboration

In a simulated environment populated by millions of highly realistic AI patients, an AI doctor can conduct tens of thousands of simulated consultations daily.

This intensive virtual training yields a system comprising 54 AI doctors and millions of AI patients, covering more than 20 clinical specialties and tens of thousands of diseases. The AI doctors have achieved over 96% accuracy on the MedQA dataset.

When a patient's condition spans multiple specialties, the system dynamically activates relevant agents to work simultaneously. Rather than operating in silos, these agents present their clinical reasoning and evidence on a unified interface, with disagreements highlighted for the human physician's review.

When an endocrinology agent proposed a beta-blocker for a patient with palpitations and a history of asthma, a respiratory medicine agent flagged that non-selective beta-blockers could trigger bronchoconstriction and suggested considering a selective beta-1 blocker.

02. Reshaping Clinical Workflows Through AI Collaboration

Specialized AI agents can provide simultaneous recommendations within the clinical interface, allowing doctors to consider cross-specialty perspectives without waiting for a separate meeting.

The system can also extend access to specialist expertise by enabling AI agents modeled on specialists to support multiple departments and potentially reach primary care facilities, helping make high-quality medical resources more widely accessible.

Under this model, AI is designed to improve efficiency and support clinical decision-making rather than independently make critical decisions.

Data security is also built into the system's design. Tairex's underlying products take reference from the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and South Korea's Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA), with controls governing the handling and transfer of sensitive data fields. The company has also obtained China's Multi-Level Protection Scheme (MLPS) Level 3 certification.

By integrating AI-assisted workflows with human-led clinical decision-making, Tairex's Multidisciplinary Human-Agent Collaboration Ecosystem aims to help high-quality medical resources reach more healthcare institutions, including those at the primary care level, bringing more equitable access to healthcare closer to reality.

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