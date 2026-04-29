Tractor Supply Co. transforms its marketing content through new ITG partnership

Tractor Supply Co. partnered with ITG in late 2025 and is already seeing an impressive 32% reduction in email marketing costs through its proprietary Storyteq technology.

LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Tractor Supply Co. — one of the largest rural lifestyle retailers in the US — went looking for a new marketing partner in 2025, it did so with a clear challenge to solve.

The brand has 2,400+ stores across 49 states, but its growth potential was being stunted by marketing capacity restraints, which were making it difficult to continue delivering the meaningful connections both new and existing customers seek.

With ambitious expansion plans already in place, Tractor Supply Co. needed to create content across a greater variety of touchpoints, without increasing budget or headcount — and teamed up with ITG to make it happen.

"ITG has been an outstanding partner from day one," says Kimberley Gardiner, Tractor Supply Co.'s Chief Marketing Officer. "We had a seamless onboarding experience with its Storyteq technology, clear guidance, and a setup process that felt structured and easy every step of the way."

Now that ITG's AI-powered Storyteq platform is providing a center point for all promotional content and data, Tractor Supply Co.'s in-house creative teams can ideally spend less time on repetitive content versioning, and more on the 'hero' ideas that drive growth and brand loyalty.

Underneath that tech layer sits the ITG team, bringing their own creative expertise and knowledge when it comes to building templates, providing guidance around customization, and more.

"ITG's team operates like a true extension of ours, and Storyteq has brought automated workflows and creative efficiencies that have already saved us meaningful time," Gardiner continues. "We've got technology doing the heavy lifting in terms of scale, and we're still delivering work that feels thoughtful and on brand."

The result of this new infrastructure provided by ITG? A 32% reduction in the cost of Tractor Supply Co.'s email marketing, while the retailer is simultaneously delivering content across additional and expanding touchpoints.

What's more, the repeatable and scalable nature of ITG's model means Tractor Supply Co. can expect further savings over time.

"The way Tractor Supply Co. went about this process was incredibly smart," Heather Collins, ITG's President (Americas) remarks. "The team already had a solid understanding of what was working well, which put us in a strong position to optimize those elements and use them as a test case to show where else we could add real value.

"It's a truly collaborative partnership and there's a lot of space for us to grow together, creating new efficiencies in areas such as content automation and personalization at scale."

About Tractor Supply Co.For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 296 on the Fortune 500. The Company's more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company's commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet and animal pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer's doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of December 27, 2025, the Company operated 2,395 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.

About ITGITG is the leading, AI-powered Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers engaging content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include Heineken, Microsoft, Samsung, Haleon, KFC and more. ITG employs over 2,000 people throughout its global offices, and its Storyteq technology is recognized as a Leader by Gartner. ITG is part of the Bridgepoint portfolio of companies.

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