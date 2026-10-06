Trade Nation to acquire the UK client book of FXCM (Stratos Markets Limited)

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Nation, an FCA-regulated spread betting and CFD specialist, has agreed to acquire the UK client book of Stratos Markets Limited, which operates as FXCM (and Tradu) in the UK.

The transfer is expected to be completed in late November 2026, following a carefully managed transition plan developed by both firms with client protection, continuity, and the best interests of the traders at its heart. Information about Trade Nation (for FXCM clients) is available at tradenation.com/fxcm.

The acquisition strengthens Trade Nation's position in its home market and brings the clients of FXCM's UK business, a significant community of experienced traders, to a specialist provider focused exclusively on spread betting and CFDs.

A transfer designed around client needs

Trade Nation and FXCM have worked together to shape a transfer process designed to provide clients with clarity and continuity throughout the move.

For Trade Nation, the acquisition builds on existing experience in managing client transfers while maintaining a strong focus on service, transparency and the needs of active traders.

Jon Noble, Chief Executive Officer, Trade Nation, said: "FXCM's UK clients are exactly the traders we built Trade Nation for: experienced people who know precisely what they want from a broker. We are delighted to welcome them, and from day one they should expect what our clients already value: very competitive pricing, a range of platforms you already know, and real people when you need them. This is a significant step for Trade Nation, and there is more to come."

A new home for experienced traders

The acquisition comes at a time when the UK retail trading market continues to evolve, with established providers increasingly focusing on broad product development.

Trade Nation has built its business around a focused model: spread betting and CFDs, done properly. The firm combines a specialist approach with continued investment in its trading platform, transparent pricing and the human support it provides to clients.

The arrival of FXCM's UK clients will extend that model to a large community of experienced traders, while further strengthening Trade Nation's presence in the UK market.

Continued investment in platform, pricing and service

Throughout 2026, Trade Nation has continued to invest in its trading platform and proposition, with a focus on making the trading experience straightforward and transparent.

That focus has also received external recognition. Trade Nation was named Best Forex and CFD Broker UK at the TradingView Broker Awards 2025, an award based on reviews from verified traders.

Brendan Callan, Chief Executive Officer, Stratos Group (Tradu and FXCM), said: "Our priority throughout has been finding the right home for our UK clients. Trade Nation stood out for its platforms and its service culture, and we are confident our clients will be well looked after."

About Trade Nation

Trade Nation is a specialist spread betting and CFD provider, founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, with offices across London, Sydney, Lisbon, Johannesburg, Seychelles, Malaysia and The Bahamas. In the UK it is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 525164). Client funds are held in segregated accounts with Tier 1 banks, and spreads on core markets are fixed on Trade Nation's own platform and TradingView.

W: https://tradenation.com/X: https://x.com/itstradenationL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itstradenation/

About Stratos Markets Limited

Stratos Markets Limited operates as FXCM in the United Kingdom and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 217689). Part of the Stratos group, FXCM has provided online FX and CFD trading to retail and professional clients since 1999. Stratos Markets Limited is registered in England and Wales (company number 04072877) and headquartered in London.

Risk warning and disclaimer

Financial Spread Bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.8% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as a recommendation as to a particular course of action or as investment advice.

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