Turning Waste CO₂ into High-Performance Foam for Sustainable Fashion

VIENNA and SACRAMENTO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borealis, Infinium and Fullstride Ventures introduce a new sustainable material for the apparel industry: a high-performance foam made using captured carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions. One of the first applications of this innovative material is in Fullstride's carboncup™ bra cup, marking a major step toward circularity in intimate apparel.

The foam is produced through a multi-step process that begins with capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO₂) that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. Infinium's proprietary process transforms this waste CO 2 into eNaphtha—a low-carbon, drop-in alternative to fossil-based naphtha. Borealis then uses the eNaphtha to polymerize into polyethylene, the raw material for foam production. The result is a sustainable high-performance material that is efficiently processed in existing manufacturing and recycling infrastructure, all while meeting the stringent requirements of intimate apparel applications.

Fullstride's carboncup™ is the first commercial application of the new foam material, partially made from CO 2 -derived eNaphtha, where it offers the same comfort, breathability, and long-lasting support as conventional foam, but with a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to the 100% fossil-based polyurethane pads.

"This breakthrough innovation not only diverts carbon from the atmosphere but also reduces dependence on finite fossil resources," says Yossi Nasser, CEO of Fullstride, "It significantly reduces our product's carbon footprint and represents a meaningful leap forward for sustainable fashion."

Infinium is one of the first companies to supply commercial volumes of eNaphtha to the market, enabling an additional pathway to decarbonizing plastics production and reducing global CO 2 emissions. The material is produced at the company's Project Pathfinder facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. The site is ISCC PLUS certified, ensuring the traceability of the sustainably produced feedstock from its point of origin throughout the entire chain of custody via a mass balance approach.

"Together with Fullstride and Borealis, we're reimagining what carbon can be," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. "By creating eNaphtha that enables Borealis to produce next-generation plastics with dramatically reduced carbon footprint, we're helping move entire industries toward a cleaner future."

The carboncup™ is one of the first outcomes to result from the collaboration announced by Borealis and Infinium in August 2024, when the two companies revealed plans to use Infinium's eNaphtha to produce low-carbon plastics from captured CO₂. Its launch marks a significant step toward circularity in the apparel industry and shows how collaboration across the value chain can unlock new ways to keep carbon in use and out of the atmosphere.

"This collaboration demonstrates the power of innovation to offer circular solutions in delicate applications," says Dirk Langhammer, VP Circular Economy Solutions. "By transforming atmospheric carbon into high-quality polymers in intimate apparel, we're furthering our customers' desire for sustainable living."

Samples of the carboncup™ bra cup will be on display at our booth at K Show 2025, Düsseldorf, Germany, 8–15 October, Hall 6, Stand A43

About BorealisBorealis is one of the world's leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions. In Europe, Borealis is also an innovative leader in polyolefins recycling and a major producer of base chemicals. We leverage our polymer expertise and decades of experience to offer value-adding, innovative and circular material solutions for key industries such as consumer products, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and mobility.With customers in over 120 countries and head office in Vienna, Austria, Borealis employs around 6,200 people. In 2024, we generated a net profit of EUR 566 million. OMV, the sustainable chemicals, fuels and energy company with a focus on circular economy solutions, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, owns 75% of our shares. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), owns the remaining 25%.In re-inventing essentials for sustainable living, we build on our commitment to safety, our people, innovation and technology, and performance excellence. We are accelerating the transformation to a circular economy of polyolefins and expanding our geographical footprint to better serve our customers around the globe. Our operations are augmented by two important joint ventures: Borouge (with ADNOC, headquartered in the UAE); and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, based in the US).www.borealisgroup.com | www.borealiseverminds.com

About InfiniumInfinium is a leading provider of gas conversion solutions and developer of eFuels projects. Our offerings include ultra-low carbon synthetic eFuels, solutions enabling monetization of flare gas and RNG, and patented technology designed to support the rapidly evolving energy industry. Infinium is a company of "firsts"—the first to produce commercial volumes of power-to-liquid clean eFuels; the first to develop and deploy modular gas conversion technology; and the only clean fuels innovator offering end-to-end solutions to customers at every step in their energy journey. Industry leaders including Amazon, American Airlines, Borealis and IAG are customers of Infinium. Learn more at www.infiniumco.com.

About FullStride Ventures

Fullstride is a forward-thinking innovator reshaping the future of manufacturing, supply chain, and product development through sustainable, performance-driven solutions. Our mission is to create materials and systems that not only meet the demands of modern consumers but also reduce environmental impact without compromising on quality or functionality.

Fullstride started in 2018 with a curiosity to develop sustainable foam, and in 2021 we launched the first plant-based bra pad made of sugarcane - a milestone that marked a turning point in sustainable textile innovation. Since then, we've continued to push the boundaries of research and development, partnering with industry leaders to bring cutting-edge, eco-conscious materials and solutions to market. Whether it's creating next-generation sustainable foams or optimizing supply chain processes for a lower carbon footprint, we remain committed to driving meaningful change across industries.

