Upgraded Buyer Services at 139th Canton Fair Boost Efficiency and Support Long‑Term Global Partnerships

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has opened recently and will conclude on May 5 across three phases. From the moment they arrived, buyers were greeted with an atmosphere more dynamic than ever.

A Saudi buyer lit up after trying the Fair's unmanned delivery service for the first time, while an Egyptian buyer made a beeline for the CF Award display area to preview the latest, top‑tier innovations. In the exhibition halls, an Arabic‑language livestream guided Middle Eastern buyers through an immersive virtual tour. Whether onsite or online, buyers could clearly feel the strong momentum of supply and demand. To support this heightened activity, the Fair has introduced an enhanced, more systematic suite of buyer services designed to meet the evolving needs of specialized buyers seeking efficiency, reliability, and long‑term continuity.

A key upgrade is the launch of dedicated one‑stop buyer service centers. Seven centers cover all four Areas, bring the entire attendance journey and full‑chain trade support under a unified service framework. For overseas buyers navigating one of the world's largest trade fairs, this centralized model streamlines the entire experience, from pre-registration, arrival and badge collection to business matching, negotiations, and post‑fair services. Outside of the Canton Fair Complex, the Canton Fair has also set up 70 off‑site service points and 628 service counters across airports, hotels and other locations. Overseas buyers can simply scan their passports and obtain their badges in about 30 seconds, ensuring a smooth and efficient attendance experience.

The Fair has also introduced a new "Veteran Buyer Tag," an exclusive identifier for regular buyers. Once the system recognizes a buyer as a loyal attendee, it automatically provides tailored benefits, including special vouchers and personalized product recommendations. The initiative highlights the continuity of the Canton Fair experience, acknowledging long‑term engagement and fostering deeper relationships with the Fair.

Digital tools also play a central role in enhancing sourcing efficiency. One of the latest initiatives is the debut of a dedicated Canton Fair Newsletter for buyers, which has reached more than 810,000 buyers with targeted distribution, strengthening targeted communication.

At the same time, the upgraded Canton Fair APP provides comprehensive support throughout the sourcing journey, enabling smoother transitions from discovery to negotiation and long‑term cooperation.

At its core, the Canton Fair has long served as a bridge connecting global demand with China's manufacturing strength and innovation capacity. At the 139th session, this role is further strengthened through a series of upgraded initiatives that enhance professionalism and digital capability, aligning the platform with evolving global business models and supporting long‑term, stable trade partnerships.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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