WHO Foundation announces collaboration with Lilly to strengthen health systems for obesity care

GENEVA, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The WHO Foundation announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company that aims to support the WHO Foundation's global efforts to assess and strengthen health systems for obesity prevention and care.

Obesity is one of the most pressing global health challenges. In 2022, more than 2.5 billion adults and over 390 million children and adolescents worldwide are overweight, with 1 in 8 people worldwide living with obesity, the prevalence of which has doubled in adults since 1990.

Lilly is committing $1.68 million to the WHO Foundation until 2029 in support of efforts to strengthen health systems for obesity care. This collaboration responds to the growing need to address obesity as a public health and development priority and to strengthen the systems needed to respond equitably and sustainably in resource-limited settings. This initiative aims to enable access to early diagnosis, counseling and care, and reduce the worldwide economic impact of obesity and mitigate this global health risk.

"Addressing obesity at scale requires more than individual programs. It requires health systems that are prepared to respond across the life course," said Anil Soni, Chief Executive Officer of the WHO Foundation. "This collaboration is about WHO Foundation efforts to support health systems to diagnose the gaps and build the necessary architecture by helping countries integrate evidence-based policies, develop training standards to equip the health workforce, and health systems needs to deliver equitable, stigma-free care over time for all age groups."

"People living with obesity deserve to receive the care they need to overcome this disease and avoid related health complications. By supporting efforts that help health systems recognize and respond to obesity, we aim to slow the global progression of this disease," said Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International. "Lilly's collaboration with the WHO Foundation will help countries assess care gaps, strengthen primary health care, and build pathways for prevention and care in resource-limited settings where the need is greatest."

About the WHO Foundation

The WHO Foundation is an independent organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created in 2020 to support the mission of the World Health Organization. It mobilizes philanthropic capital and builds catalytic partnerships to advance health equity, respond to urgent health challenges, and strengthen systems that save lives. By connecting partners and practitioners, the Foundation helps scale trusted solutions, fund life-saving responses, and drive lasting change toward Health for All. Learn more at: www.who.foundation

