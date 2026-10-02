Xryma Plc - Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Directors

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (BOD) of Xryma Plc (Company), a regulated banktech group providing cross-border open banking, international transactional banking and real-time EU and UK payment services, trading as ISX Financial®, announces that Mr. Christakis Taoushanis and Mr. Adonis Pegasiou have resigned as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, with effect from 30th September, 2026.

Mr. Taoushanis

Mr. Christakis (Takis) Taoushanis has served on the BOD of the Company for nearly 10 years, and has chaired the Company since it first achieved regulatory authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution from the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC). Mr. Taoushanis has chaired the Company through a demerger process, seven years of continuous profits, preparation for admission to listing on Euronext Paris, adding the major milestones of the Company's direct T2 RTGS participation going live on European Central Bank infrastructure, and preparation for direct connection to the Bank of England.

The CBC's governance policies do not consider any director that has served for more than 10 years on a CBC-regulated company's board as being independent. Those policies also require that there are more independent non-executive directors on the BOD than executive directors.

Mr. Taoushanis has advised the BOD that his resignation follows the CBC's policies, as he can no longer be considered an independent director and that, as a consequence, his tenure as Chairman of the BOD could not continue.

Mr. Nikogiannis Karantzis, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Xryma Plc, said: "On behalf of the Company and in my personal capacity, I would like to thank Takis for his leadership of the Company, and his mentorship. Takis is an experienced banker, well regarded in the industry, and will be missed by the directors and staff alike. I thank him for his extensive contributions to the Company, and wish him all the best for the future."

Mr. Pegasiou

Mr. Adonis Pegasiou has served on the BOD of the Company for more than four years, having first been appointed on 17 June 2022 as an independent non-executive director.

Mr. Pegasiou holds a full-time professional role as Academic Director of the European Institute of Management and Finance (EIMF), a role requiring more of his time and attention. At the same time, the Company's business activities and projects are becoming more complex, requiring greater involvement from Board members, including additional time to become familiar with key areas in order to be in position to ensure effective oversight and contribution.

Mr. Pegasiou has informed the BOD that he does not currently have sufficient time to allocate to these matters. In these circumstances, he considers it appropriate to step down, as he would not wish his other professional commitments to compromise his ability to fulfil his responsibilities as a Board member, and up to the standard required under CBC requirements.

Mr. Nikogiannis Karantzis, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Xryma Plc, said: "I would like to thank Adonis for his diligent and considered contribution to the Board and its committees over more than four years of service. His expertise in governance, risk and compliance has been valuable to the Company, and we respect his decision to prioritise his expanding responsibilities at EIMF. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his service and wish him every success for the future."

About Xryma Plc

Xryma Plc, which trades as ISX Financial®, is a regulated, vertically integrated banktech group headquartered in Cyprus with operation centres in Cyprus, Lithuania and the United Kingdom. Authorised as an Electronic Money Institution by the Central Bank of Cyprus for the EEA and by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the Company is one of the first non-bank direct participants in the Eurosystem's T2 settlement system, settling in central bank money.

Media contact : Media@xryma.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xryma-plc---resignation-of-independent-non-executive-directors-302897239.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.