Zhone Technologies Announces Acquisition of Tellabs Access, LLC

Transaction Strengthens Zhone's Leadership in Broadband Access, Enterprise Optical LAN, and Mission-Critical Networking Solutions

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhone Technologies, Inc. ("Zhone" or the "Company") today announced that it has through an affiliate completed the acquisition of Tellabs Access, LLC, a provider of Optical LAN and broadband access networking solutions serving enterprise, government, education, healthcare, transportation, and telecommunications customers across North America. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition combines two respected telecommunications technology organizations with complementary products, customers, and market expertise. The joint capabilities of Zhone and Tellabs will offer an expanded global portfolio of fiber access, Optical LAN, enterprise networking, and carrier-grade broadband solutions designed to help service providers, enterprises, and public sector customers modernize and secure their communications infrastructure.

Tellabs brings a recognized Optical LAN platform, a significant installed customer base, extensive federal and enterprise relationships, and decades of networking expertise. The transaction enhances Zhone's ability to serve customers across a broader range of applications while accelerating growth opportunities in government, education, healthcare, transportation, and enterprise networking markets.

Executive Commentary

"The acquisition of Tellabs represents a significant milestone in Zhone's growth strategy. By bringing together two organizations with deep telecommunications expertise, strong customer relationships, and highly complementary technologies. We are creating a stronger platform for product & services innovation and long-term value creation. We look forward to welcoming the Tellabs team and continuing to invest in solutions that help our customers build and operate the next generation of communications networks," said Clayton Zekelman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhone Technologies.

Rich Schroder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tellabs added: "Tellabs has a long history of delivering mission-critical networking solutions to customers across enterprise, government, and service provider markets. Joining Zhone creates new opportunities to globally expand our technology portfolio, enhance customer support, and accelerate growth. We are excited about what Zhone & Tellabs will achieve together."

Zhone intends to work closely with Tellabs employees, customers, channel partners, and suppliers to ensure a seamless transition and continued delivery of industry-leading networking solutions. The company expects normal business operations to continue throughout the integration process. This transaction reflects Zhone's commitment to long-term investment in communications infrastructure and customer success.

About Zhone Technologies

Zhone Technologies is a provider of fiber access, broadband networking, Ethernet switching, and network management solutions serving telecommunications operators, enterprises, utilities, municipalities, and government organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Zhone delivers technologies that enable reliable, secure, and scalable broadband connectivity.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is a telecommunications networking company specializing in Optical LAN, broadband access, and fiber-based networking solutions for enterprise, government, education, healthcare, transportation, and service provider customers. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Tellabs has built a reputation for delivering secure, reliable networking infrastructure and professional services.

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