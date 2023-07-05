Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:34 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Metà Russia con Prigozhin, l'altra metà con Putin"

16:25 Innovazione, De Capitani: ''Nuove tecnologie driver fondamentale per modernizzazione città''

16:24 Frattesi all'Inter, "è fatta: ha firmato": l'annuncio

16:16 Ostia, pg Cassazione chiede nuovo processo per Roberto Spada

16:02 Omicidio Ciatti, per Bissoultanov confermata condanna a 23 anni in Appello a Roma

15:52 Roma, rubano portafogli in metro con quasi 8mila euro: arrestate

15:49 Università, nasce il Luiss Institute for European Analysis and Policy

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia, campagna d'odio contro di me"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BGI CEO Yin Ye Advocates for Global Technology Sharing

05 luglio 2023 | 08.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking on a panel at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dr Yin Ye, BGI Group CEO, reinforced the importance of making technological advancements available to everyone through scientific sharing to benefit humanity.

"We must keep cutting-edge technologies affordable, accessible, and equitable," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of the world coming together to share technology and information to solve a critical health issue.  "During the pandemic, if we did not share the technology, the public health applications, vaccines and IVD kits, then the virus would definitely occupy the world," said Dr Yin.

This belief in sharing solutions so that more people can benefit has underpinned BGI Group's efforts during the past two decades to drive down the cost of technology through innovation, while applying its learnings and solutions to some of the world's most difficult healthcare issues.

This marks the development in what Dr Yin terms '4P medicine'. That is Prediction, Precaution, Personalization and Participation. None of this would be possible, however, without the tremendous strides that have taken place in biotechnology that have reduced the cost of sequencing a human genome from US$3.8 billion, the cost of the Human Genome Project, to under US$100 today.

During COVID-19, BGI drew upon all the research, scientific and public health knowledge accumulated over the previous 20 years, and worked closely alongside communities across the globe to fight the infectious disease.

BGI was among the first in the world to produce the PCR kits for detecting the virus. With certification and authorizations in 14 countries and regions, including emergency use listing by the World Health Organization, the PCR kits had been distributed to more than 180 countries, including multiple donations through various foundations.

BGI also developed Huo-Yan laboratories, the rapid-assembly, inflatable biosafety level 2 nucleic acid detection laboratories. One hundred of these laboratories were deployed in more than 30 countries globally, including in Saudi Arabia where Dr Yin noted that five Huo-Yan laboratories had been built, 500 technicians had been deployed to help and more than 18 million samples taken.

BGI Group has been a leader in the technology development of which the latest, most powerful version, Stereo-seq, provides a nanoscale resolution with a broad range of vision, and is able to determine the type and location of cells relative to one another to be able to see how they interact with each other over time. The technology has attracted global scientific attention. More than 270 scientists from 35 countries have formed the SpatioTemporal Omics Consortium to focus on the wide application of spatiotemporal omics in life sciences.

BGI Group strongly believes that mankind can only benefit through greater sharing of technology and information as this can help doctors understand diseases and population traits that may result in diseases.

The power of omics belongs with everyone and should be widely shared.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bgi-ceo-yin-ye-advocates-for-global-technology-sharing-301869944.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Arab China Business Conference in Riyadh for Global Technology sharing panel at condivisione
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza