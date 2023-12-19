Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:45 Governo, Meritocrazia Italia: "Luci su Musk ma Paese dovrebbe crescere su cultura non solo Pil"

14:38 Corona, ex fotografo: "Ridatemi passaporto, voglio andare in Usa"

14:29 Ucraina, Putin rivendica progressi: "Nostre posizioni migliorano"

14:22 Fisco, slitta ok a riduzione aliquote Irpef

14:17 Crosetto pubblica foto lavori in casa: "Ecco perché non pago l'affitto"

14:16 Natale, sotto l'albero la 'migliore reputazione per Ferrari, Ikea e Ferrero

14:04 Covid e vaccino, sabato open day 23 dicembre a Roma

14:02 Natale: Clai dona 250 mila pasti a Banco Alimentare

13:57 Treviso, 26enne uccisa a coltellate in casa

13:53 Morto a 65 anni James McCaffrey, star di Rescue Me

13:49 Firenze Rocks 2024, i Tool sul palco il 15 giugno

13:47 Expo 2025, inaugurato il cantiere del Padiglione Italia a Osaka

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference Marks 10 Years, Focusing on Equitable Solutions for Cancer Care

19 dicembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Experts stress collaboration and innovation are key to progress

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th anniversary of the Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference, held in partnership with Foreign Policy, brought together leading global experts to tackle the complex challenges of cancer care, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration. With cancer claiming millions of lives globally, disproportionately impacting low- and middle-income countries, the conference underscored the urgency of international action and equity in access to life-saving treatments.

Dr. Catharine Young, Assistant Director for Cancer Moonshot Engagement and Policy at the White House, highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in achieving the Cancer Moonshot's ambitious goal of a 50% reduction in cancer deaths within 25 years.

Congressman Mike Kelly, Co-Chair of the U.S. Congressional Cancer Caucus, stressed the critical role of Congress in supporting research and patient care, advocating for funding for the National Cancer Institute and addressing access and affordability challenges. He emphasized the need to "connect people" and consider human experience. Hannah Adams, a pediatric cancer survivor, reminded the audience that "the most effective advocates put a face and a name to the child of cancer."

The Future of Cancer Care panel delved into the potential of AI, equity considerations, and global access. Dr. Danielle Bitterman, Radiation Oncologist and AI Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, emphasized AI's potential to democratize care, while Dr. Jason Hipp, Chief Digital Innovation Officer for Mayo Collaborative Services, stressed the need for diverse data sets to ensure fairness and high-quality care for all.

Dr. Anshu Jain, Chief Medical Officer at Aster Insights, illustrated the need for equal access through the analogy of a "tall and short person reaching for a table of treatments."

Felicia Gorordo, Alternate Executive Director for the United States, World Bank Group, highlighted the World Bank's commitment to integrating digital health and access in its programs.

The health equity panel focused on practical solutions. Manan Shah, Vice President of Global Health Equity & Policy Partnerships at Bristol Myers Squibb, advocated for considering the social determinants of health and factors leading patients to seek care. Gary A. Puckrein, President and CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum, emphasized the need for scalable models for quality care in vulnerable communities.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, highlighted the current period as "never been a better time to address cancer" due to increased post-pandemic resilience and health awareness. He emphasized the need for inclusion, closing health equity gaps, and increased data, technology, and training to overcome challenges.

Dr. Julie Gralow, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, emphasized partnering with patients and advocates to overcome barriers.

Dr. Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director, Health, Nutrition & Population and the Global Financing Facility at the World Bank, stressed the lack of a single solution to the global funding gap.

The Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference served as a powerful call to action, urging individuals to support research, advocate for patient-centered policies, and raise awareness.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 68 assets, including 16 hospitals and 30 medical centers, pharmacies and other allied services, the Group provides the highest standard of patient care. Burjeel Medical City, its flagship facility, is the UAE's first ESMO-accredited Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care Center and a leader in cancer care in the region.

Media Contact: M. Unnikrishnankrish@burjeelholdings.com   

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304307/Burjeel_Holdings_Oncology_Conference.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304306/Burjeel_Holdings_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/burjeel-holdings-oncology-conference-marks-10-years-focusing-on-equitable-solutions-for-cancer-care-302018952.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference Marks 10 Years Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference Marks Years caro
Vedi anche
News to go
Premier Giorgia Meloni influenzata, annullati impegni di oggi
News to go
Giustizia, Crosetto: "Parlamento decide regole Stato non magistratura"
News to go
Distrazione, stanchezza e velocità eccessiva: under 25 alla guida
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Inchiesta su pirateria tv, indagate 21 persone in tutta Italia
News to go
In Italia salari cresciuti dell'1% dal 1991 contro 32% in area Ocse
News to go
Istat, nuovo record negativo per natalità
News to go
Ue apre procedimento contro X
News to go
Natale, Federalberghi: "In viaggio oltre 19 milioni di italiani"
News to go
Covid, medici famiglia: "Tampone prima cenone Natale falsa sicurezza"
News to go
Mes, torna giurì d'onore per 'duello' Conte-Meloni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Tajani: "Italia sosterrà risoluzione Onu per cessate fuoco"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza