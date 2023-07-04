Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:07 Acqua, Palermo (Acea): "Tecnologia può aiutare a migliorare gestione risorsa"

17:02 Meteo, arriva l'anticiclone: picchi fino a 40° nel weekend

16:52 Sgarbi al Maxxi, Sangiuliano al question time: "Presa di distanze"

16:50 Covid e stop isolamento positivi: cosa ne pensano Bassetti, Gismondo, Pregliasco

16:34 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Metà Russia con Prigozhin, l'altra metà con Putin"

16:25 Innovazione, De Capitani: ''Nuove tecnologie driver fondamentale per modernizzazione città''

16:24 Frattesi all'Inter, "è fatta: ha firmato": l'annuncio

16:16 Ostia, pg Cassazione chiede nuovo processo per Roberto Spada

16:02 Omicidio Ciatti, per Bissoultanov confermata condanna a 23 anni in Appello a Roma

15:52 Roma, rubano portafogli in metro con quasi 8mila euro: arrestate

15:49 Università, nasce il Luiss Institute for European Analysis and Policy

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PharmaLedger Reaches 30+ Members Demonstrating the Ecosystem Trend in Digital Health

04 luglio 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BASEL, Switzerland, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PharmaLedger Association, a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a secure and reliable Digital Trust Ecosystem in healthcare, announces the addition of its newest members.

These new members further solidify the Association's position as a catalyst for transformation in the supply chain, clinical trials, and health data spaces.

"The growing and increasingly diverse PLA membership reaffirms our belief in the power of building an ecosystem as a progressive path--and a fundamental necessity--for enlightened organizations. It fills me with great joy to witness the growing relevance of PharmaLedger and to see the industry embracing our message of the need for a shared infrastructure in digital healthcare." Clarisse Dias da Mota, VP EO&S, PharmaLedger Association

"We encourage other clinical trial stakeholders to join us in this journey, to collectively shape a future where data integrity, transparency, and collaboration redefine the standards of trust in healthcare and help advance the efficiency of clinical studies and use of health data. This is the future of clinical trials. We recognize the transformative power of a digital trust ecosystem in healthcare, pooling resources and risk with like-minded partners to build digital healthcare solutions that empower patients with the use of their data and improve on current clinical trial methods."  Stephen Leiper, CEO Onorach Innovation – Standard Member 

"As a public company, our commitment is towards guaranteeing the safety and security of citizens. Consortia like the EU-funded project and the resulting PharmaLedger Association are living proof of the importance of public-private collaboration as a means to achieve the best results. The increasing digitalization of all areas of society makes collaborations of this type crucial for the realization of a true Digital Trust Ecosystem in Healthcare." Alberto López, Deputy Director INCM Innovation Lab – Public Partner 

About PharmaLedger Association (PLA):PLA is a Swiss association created to launch and scale research from the EU-funded IMI PharmaLedger project. PLA is dedicated to the creation of a secure and reliable digital trust ecosystem in global healthcare. Focused on innovation, collaboration, and application of industry standards, the Association establishes a new interconnected ecosystem model of collaboration to achieve "digital trust". By championing cutting-edge technologies in a co-creation environment, the Association operates as a pre-competition, nonprofit, umbrella organization, capable of helping the healthcare industry unite around the public good of an open-source shared infrastructure for the digital era.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145607/PharmaLedger_Association_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145609/PharmaLedger_Association.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYLw3ZaN-kk

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmaledger-reaches-30-members-demonstrating-the-ecosystem-trend-in-digital-health-301868420.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated Ecosystem trend Basilea Svizzera
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza