Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:15 Televisione, perché è il media largamente più usato

13:03 Cellulari e bassa qualità spermatozoi, c'è una correlazione: studio spiega quale

12:41 Pensioni medici, Durigon: "Su tagli possibili correzioni con maxiemendamento"

12:02 Berlusconi iscritto al Famedio, 'pantheon' milanesi al Cimitero monumentale

11:49 Avellino, 46enne muore dopo cena al ristorante: botulino nel cibo, cos'è e sintomi

11:38 Alfonsi al Verano, ‘gazebo per aiutare cittadini e percorsi storici e botanici’  

11:34 Dengue in Italia, 298 casi da inizio anno: autoctoni salgono a 68

11:30 esclusivo Cecchi Paone all'Adnkronos "Io e Simone sposi a dicembre"

11:11 Liberata Ilaria De Rosa, hostess trevigiana arrestata per hashish in Arabia Saudita

10:43 Filippi (dg Ama), ‘al lavoro su potenziamento manutenzioni cimiteri e cremazioni’

10:42 Gualtieri al Verano, ‘luogo unico, grande lavoro per rimetterlo a posto’

10:33 Totti: "Con Ilary vorrei trovare equilibrio. Spalletti? Lo saluterei con affetto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SIBIONICS Achieves Milestone: Receiving CE Mark for Its Groundbreaking GS1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

01 novembre 2023 | 12.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIBIONICS, the world's third-largest Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM) brand, is delighted to announce that it has received the CE Mark for its revolutionary GS1 CGM. This significant milestone marks a momentous achievement for SIBIONICS, facilitating the distribution and utilization of this game-changing technology throughout the European market.

The CE Mark, also known as the "Conformité Européene" or European Conformity, is a certification that confirms a product's compliance with European Union (EU) health and safety standards, serving as proof of the products' quality, safety, and efficacy.

Founded in 2015, SIBIONICS boasts a workforce exceeding 700 individuals, with over 40% actively engaged in research and development efforts. To date, SIBIONICS has collaborated with 1,600 hospitals on integrating the GS1 CGM for inpatient treatment, benefiting over 600,000 users worldwide in managing their diabetes. With an annual production capacity of 6,000,000 units and consistently achieving a low MARD value of 8.83% in each batch, SIBIONICS is well-equipped to serve a larger customer base.

At its core, the SIBIONICS GS1 CGM System is designed to empower both healthcare professionals and patients with the information needed to make informed treatment decisions and maintain optimal glucose control.

The SIBIONICS GS1 CGM offers users 14 days of calibration-free continuous glucose monitoring solution, empowering them with the capability to transmit glucose data to their monitoring devices or mobile applications and generate professional AGP reports. To assist users in better diabetes management, the GS1 CGM also facilitates data sharing with friends and family while seamlessly integrates the latest ProView remote access platform. This equips healthcare providers with the ability to monitor remotely and deliver timely medical interventions as needed.

As an innovative MedTech company that combines medical technology with artificial intelligence, SIBIONICS is committed to extending their innovative and groundbreaking diabetes management technology and expertise to more diabetes patients worldwide.

Simultaneously, SIBIONICS is vigorously expanding its presence in various specialized segments within the area of health management. Their successful launch of the consumer-grade biowearable - the KS1 Continuous Ketone Monitoring System(CKM), has garnered enthusiastic acclaim from consumers.

Starting today, SIBIONICS GS1 CGM products will gradually become available for pre-sales in EU countries, the UK, and other European countries. Those interested can find more information on official website at www.sibionicscgm.com.

ContactSandra Zhangzy.zhang@sibionics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263373/SIBIONICS_CGM_EN.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102982/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sibionics-achieves-milestone-receiving-ce-mark-for-its-groundbreaking-gs1-continuous-glucose-monitoring-system-301974078.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza European market Mark distribution griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza