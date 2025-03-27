circle x black
Sompo expands operations in Continental Europe with authorisation to write primary insurance locally in Belgium and the Netherlands

27 marzo 2025 | 13.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUXEMBOURG, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced that it has been granted licences by the regulatory authorities to write primary insurance locally in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The development extends further Sompo’s commercial P&C insurance capabilities and product offerings in Continental Europe, where the insurer also operates in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Switzerland.

Ralph Brand, President, Continental Europe Insurance said: “Sompo has grown its presence significantly across Continental Europe in recent years and the authorisations to write primary insurance locally in Belgium and the Netherlands provide yet another milestone for our business. We know clients are increasingly looking for partners with local presence aligned with global expertise who can support them through all aspects of the many and often complex risks they face. We empower our local teams to work with our clients and brokers to offer a flexible, solutions-driven approach that creates the framework for long-term partnerships and success. I very much look forward to watching us develop opportunities in both these exciting markets.”

For broker and business inquiries relating to Sompo in Belgium and/or the Netherlands, please contact: Herndon Stokes, Head of Distribution & Client Relationship Management, Insurance, Continental Europe, hstokes@sompo-intl.com

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 130 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 9,500 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise .

“Sompo” refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-intl.com.

*Sompo UK’s insurance and reinsurance business is underwritten by Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited and any risks located in the European Economic Area are underwritten by SI Insurance (Europe), SA. Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. Please visit sompo-intl.com to view the full status disclosure.

Sompo Contact

Mike Jones Global Head of Media RelationsM: +44 7765 901899 E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

Alexandra BrändliVP, Marketing & Communications, Insurance, Continental EuropeM: +41 79 606 04 49E: abraendli@sompo-intl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/231b87ef-949b-46da-81c5-b67dd3e0bbe6

