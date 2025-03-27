Sompo expands operations in Continental Europe with authorisation to write primary insurance locally in Belgium and the Netherlands

LUXEMBOURG, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced that it has been granted licences by the regulatory authorities to write primary insurance locally in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The development extends further Sompo’s commercial P&C insurance capabilities and product offerings in Continental Europe, where the insurer also operates in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Switzerland.

Ralph Brand, President, Continental Europe Insurance said: “Sompo has grown its presence significantly across Continental Europe in recent years and the authorisations to write primary insurance locally in Belgium and the Netherlands provide yet another milestone for our business. We know clients are increasingly looking for partners with local presence aligned with global expertise who can support them through all aspects of the many and often complex risks they face. We empower our local teams to work with our clients and brokers to offer a flexible, solutions-driven approach that creates the framework for long-term partnerships and success. I very much look forward to watching us develop opportunities in both these exciting markets.”

For broker and business inquiries relating to Sompo in Belgium and/or the Netherlands, please contact: Herndon Stokes, Head of Distribution & Client Relationship Management, Insurance, Continental Europe, hstokes@sompo-intl.com

