Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:27 Incentivi auto, Urso: "Vogliamo aumentarli per chi ha da euro 0 a 3"

17:17 e-Commerce, per Black Friday 2023 spedizioni a +5% ma in campo si prepara l'Ia

17:16 Lucio Battisti, eredi vincono in appello contro Sony Music

17:12 Lukaku a Roma e auto danneggiate, partono le denunce

17:08 Coppa Davis 2023, Sinner verso il no

17:02 Stop al porno online per i giovani, le misure in decreto

16:57 Stupro Palermo, lo sfogo della vittima: "Basta, lascio Instagram"

16:52 Altroconsumo: "Fino a 3.455 euro annui di risparmio per famiglie scegliendo bene i punti vendita"

16:49 Dl Caivano, la bozza: fino a due anni di carcere se il figlio non va a scuola

16:20 Mourinho: "Finale Europa League? Se parlo mi danno 10 turni di squalifica"

16:15 A Parma conto alla rovescia per il Festival di 'Open': due giorni di talk, interviste e dibattiti

15:50 Spagna, Hermoso denuncia Rubiales in Procura

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

China's Beijing and Chengdu Join League of Top Ten Global Sport Cities for Event Hosting: Report

06 settembre 2023 | 16.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing and Chengdu were named number 4 and number 8 among global sport cities for event hosting in a report "Global Sport Cities & The Olympic Ecosystem", recently released by Quantum Consultancy, an international professional sports think tank, and Durham University Business School.

The report has unveiled the top 60 cities based upon their hosting of major multisport games and world championships across the sporting ecosystem, giving them prestigious recognition as global sport cities for event hosting.

Chengdu, capital of southwest China'sSichuan Province, is one of two Chinese cities to make the top 10 behind Beijing. Beijing was numbered No.4 because of its "Dual- Olympic City" advantage. "Chengdu has embarked on an event hosting strategy which includes two large-scale international multisport games in quick session with the recently concluded 31st FISU World University Games and The World Games in 2025," says the report.

The cities are ranked based on their cumulative event score which considers the number of events a city has hosted or are set to host between 2021 and 2028, as well as the size, scale, and recognition of these events as part of the points-based methodology.

The report analysed 355 individual event editions across 95 sports and 156 event properties. In total, 75 host nations and 330 host cities will have hosted this set of pinnacle events between 2021-2028, demonstrating greater diversity in the number and type of destinations hosting these events in comparison with previous years.

The competition among cities to host major international sports events is becoming increasingly fierce on a global scale, which indicates that winning the privilege to host major international sports events is getting more demanding and challenging.

Based on the cycle from 2021 to 2028, the report compares and analyzes the major comprehensive sports games and world sports events held by significant cities worldwide under the Olympic ecosystem and selects the top 60 cities worldwide with high scores in hosting international events for release. Among them, Paris, which will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024, topped the list.

（Source by：https://quantumconsultancy.substack.com/p/new-report-reveals-top-20-global-95a

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203023/image_5004149_44830616.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-beijing-and-chengdu-join-league-of-top-ten-global-sport-cities-for-event-hosting-report-301919424.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Sport Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza China's Beijing event hosting sports think tank event
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
News to go
Petrolio, le decisioni di Russia e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Manovra 2024, oggi vertice di maggioranza
News to go
78 femminicidi dall'inizio dell'anno, i dati del Viminale
News to go
Lamezia Terme, sequestrata piantagione di canapa indiana
News to go
Mostra Venezia, Barbera: "Contro Woody Allen una persecuzione"
News to go
Bollette, Pichetto Fratin: "Valutiamo conferma misure contro rincari"
News to go
G20, lettera aperta Ong ai leader: "Tassate i super ricchi"
News to go
Roma, infermiera uccisa: 45enne fermato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza