Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:12
Xiamen Airlines: Title Sponsor of 2023 Diamond League Xiamen Meeting

30 agosto 2023 | 15.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Xiamen Airlines became the crowner of the "2023 Diamond League Xiamen Meeting", helping Xiamen, a city in Fujian,China, hold the world's top track and field events and build a "Healthy Xiamen" and a famous sports city.

IAAF launched the Diamond League as a one-day track and field event in 2010, and it is now one of the most influential international events. 2023 Diamond League has 14 branch sites, including the Finals in Eugene, USA. Besides, the race held at Xiamen's Egret Stadium on September 2 is the 12th one, also the only one to be held in China. Athletes must be in the top 20 of the world ranking to have the qualification of attending a single meeting. The League adopts the Points System, and the points scored by the athletes in the stopovers will directly determine their qualifications for the event.

The meeting will hold 13 sport events including men's 100-meter running, women's 400-meter running, high jump, long jump,discus throw,etc. Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, American star athletes Grant Holloway, Christian Taylor and more than 100 other world's top track and field athletes will compete at the same stage to offer a world-class visual feast to audiences.

As a member of SkyTeam Alliance, Xiamen Airlines, with its 209 aircraft, currently operates over 400 domestic and international routes, which forms a network covering the entire China, Southeast and Northeast Asia, Europe, America, and Oceania. As the official air service provider of the event, Xiamen Airlines will provide beyond - expectation service for athletes, judges and spectators across the world. Xiamen Airlines will fully use its own resources to expand publicity of the event, create hot topics and further ignite the enthusiasm of the public for track and field events.

Xiamen Airlines' official overseas social media accounts - Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter) synchronously announced the official sponsorship to the event, and will continuously carry out Q&A interactions with fans during the week of competition.The company will also hold special-theme flight activities to bring travelers wonderful interactive experiences in flight , in order to convey the sports spirits of tenacity, hard work and the pursuit of excellence, calling on more people to gain health and happiness in sports.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197772/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiamen-airlines-title-sponsor-of-2023-diamond-league-xiamen-meeting-301913822.html

