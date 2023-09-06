Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:05
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: NE. China city promotes sport of rowing through integrated education

06 settembre 2023 | 10.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to cultivate interests among youngsters for the rowing sport, the city of Shenyang, capital of northeast China'sLiaoning Province has integrated the sport into curriculum of elementary and middle schools through recent years.

Taking the city's Hunnan District as an example, 34 elementary and middle schools in the district are equipped with a total of 585 rowing machines, providing indoor training conditions for over 40,000 students. The district has invested 13 million yuan (about 1.78 million U.S. dollars) to promote involving the rowing sport into school curriculum since April 2021.

To ensure high-quality development of the rowing lessons, the district has also been striving to improve the teaching resources. So far, 195 physical education teachers in Hunnan have been certified as professional rowing coaches, forming two rowing teams among the teachers.

"By allowing students to engage in the sport of rowing, we are not only promoting their physical health, but trying to pass on to them the cultural message that goes along with the sport," said Hou Mingfei, principal of an elementary school in Hunnan District. Rowing requires working closely with each other, which means team spirit plays a vital role in a rowing contest, said Hou, noting that students are expected to learn for themselves the importance of getting united through the sport.

For students who are committed to seeking a career in the rowing sport, the city is also providing professional channels that allow them to receive further examinations and training. Such integrated education system of rowing not only supports the development of local sports, but helps the city better infused by young and energetic power of growth.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335939.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202751/20230905_114136_a2400f5a.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-ne-china-city-promotes-sport-of-rowing-through-integrated-education-301918901.html

in Evidenza