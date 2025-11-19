circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

THEON Invited by OCCAR to Sign Contract Revision

19 novembre 2025 | 19.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

19 November 2025 - Theon Sensors SA, fully owned subsidiary of Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce that it has been officially invited by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), together with Hensoldt AG (HENSOLDT), to sign the first Contract Revision of its existing contract for the supply of additional advanced man-portable equipment.

Pursuant to last week’s formal approval procedures by the two participating nations, Germany and Belgium, THEON and HENSOLDT will proceed with the official signing of the OCCAR Contract Revision on December 10, 2025, for the purchase of several thousand systems which are expected to materially increase THEON’s existing backlog. As per customary procedures, details of this Contract Revision will be announced at market closing of same date.

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 240,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

Attachment

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Theon International PLC Cyprus Nicosia THEON CY0200751713 Felicia Stella Valdez Marcom Project Coordinator CY Industrials Industrial Goods & Services Industrial Engineering #ThermalImaging #NightVision #MilitaryTechnology #DefenseIndustry #THEONInternational DefenseIndustry NightVision
Vedi anche
Il Papa ad Assisi, arrivato alla Porziuncola per incontrare i Vescovi - Video
"Per i cristiani perseguitati e la libertà religiosa", Montecitorio si veste di rosso - Video
Roma, l'ingorgo al Colosseo lo risolve la suora "pizzardone": "Faccio il vigile, così vi mando a casa prima" - Video
Carfagna presenta proposta di legge per orfani di femminicidio: "Stato non deve lasciarli soli" - Video
Firmato il nuovo contratto di medici e sanitari - Video
Coldiretti: "Prezzi agricoli in picchiata, le aziende rischiano di fallire"
Stati generali salute Lazio, Rocca: “Lavoro dei tavoli continuerà, a testa bassa per risposte ai cittadini” - Video
News to go
Salta trattativa ex Ilva, sindacati proclamano 24 ore di sciopero
Unipol apre sede a Bruxelles, Cimbri: "Leggi sempre più fatte in Ue"
News to go
Influenza, già colpiti 1,7 milioni di italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Friuli, Coldiretti: oltre mille ettari di cereali e ortaggi sott'acqua
News to go
Telemarketing, dal 19 novembre stop a chiamate commerciali da finti cellulari italiani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza