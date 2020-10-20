Seamless Air Alliance advances inflight connectivity innovation with new Release

The latest Release is set to revolutionize the airline and mobile network industries by enabling airlines to deploy open systems for inflight roaming

FREMONT, California, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its publication of the world's first inflight connectivity (IFC) standard earlier this year,

Seamless Air Alliance

, a global community of airlines and technology leaders driving solutions to advance inflight connectivity, today announced the completion of Seamless Release 2.0.

This latest Release, available to Seamless Air Alliance

members

, defines the information provided by each network component, enabling suppliers to design and build OpenIFC products using the modular architecture and open interfaces from its first release. Developed by airline industry experts, OpenIFC is set to become the preferred choice for every airline going forward.

"Seamless Release 2.0 completes the blueprint needed for the industry to scale the deployment of future-proof, OpenIFC systems," said Jack Mandala, CEO of Seamless Air Alliance. "This breakthrough will allow airlines to purchase best-of-breed components in a multi-vendor ecosystem, improving the efficiency of deploying, operating, and maintaining inflight systems – which is especially important as recent events have highlighted the critical role of connectivity."

Seamless roaming presents a major monetization opportunity for Mobile Network Operators. In preparation for the official launch, Mandala was invited by GSMA to share some exclusive insight at today's GSMA Wholesale Agreements and Solutions Group meeting.

"Connectivity is a priority for countries around the world and we believe that mobile operators have an important role to provide seamless, cost-effective connectivity everywhere. Seamless roaming will allow operators to meet a far greater expectation that travelers now have for accessing robust inflight connectivity in a convenient manner," said Hidebumi Kitahara, Vice President, Head of Global Business Strategy Division, Technology Unit, SoftBank Corp.

Seamless Air Alliance has grown its membership significantly in recent months, welcoming several name organizations including American Airlines, Deutsche Telekom, International Airlines Group (IAG), SES, Telesat and Thales Group.

Intelsat, an early member of the Seamless Air Alliance, recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire the commercial aviation business of Gogo, the largest global provider of inflight connectivity. Mark Richman, Intelsat's Director of Aero Products, said: "We have the opportunity to redefine the IFC ecosystem and passenger experience. Our open architecture network delivers unique value with the redundancy and resiliency needed to scale a premium internet service to every passenger, from gate to gate. We remain fully committed to the Seamless Air Alliance and its mission to develop exceptional standards for the commercial aero industry."

