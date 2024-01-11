Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AUTOCRYPT Gains Attention at CES 2024 with Vehicle Fuzzing Solution, CSRO Wins SDV Innovator Awards

11 gennaio 2024 | 10.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity and mobility solutions company AUTOCRYPT showcased its embedded systems and V2X security solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDV) at CES 2024, gaining attention with its smart fuzzing solution dedicated to automotive protocols.

AUTOCRYPT's capability in vehicle fuzzing is also recognized by industry professionals. On the evening of the event's opening day, AUTOCRYPT's Chief Security Research Officer (CSRO), Dr. Jonghyuk Song, was announced winner in the "Experts" category of the 2024 MotorTrend SDV Innovator Awards, recognized for his groundbreaking research and leadership at AUTOCRYPT.

As Director of AUTOCRYPT's Vehicle Threat Research Lab, Dr. Song has led the lab into developing one of the world's first fuzzing tools designed for vehicular protocols, including UDS, CAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and the Ethernet. This differentiates AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer from conventional fuzz testers, allowing it to detect vulnerabilities at exceptionally high accuracy with much lower time consumption.

Throughout 2023, the VTR Lab has also collaborated with RWTH Aachen University to develop AutoCrypt Security Fuzzer for HIL, enabling fuzzing in hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulations. The team also conducts regular offensive security testing on vehicle ECUs, and is recognized by major manufacturers as experts in ethical hacking.

"The goal of the VTR Lab is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of vehicle testing within and beyond the established framework of UN R155 and ISO/SAE 21434," said Dr. Song. "I'm honored to be recognized – it allows for more attention and focus on the need for cybersecurity for software-defined vehicles. Ultimately, we want to help OEMs and suppliers eliminate such risks and bring safe, secure mobility for all road users."

About Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. AUTOCRYPT also provides management and service platforms for the operators and end users of MaaS, contributing to sustainable and universal mobility.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autocrypt-gains-attention-at-ces-2024-with-vehicle-fuzzing-solution-csro-wins-sdv-innovator-awards-302032479.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza embedded systems mobility solutions company CES 2024 at
Vedi anche
News to go
Cibo spazzatura, lo studio: in bambini facilita comparsa allergie alimentari
News to go
Acca Larenzia, Crosetto: "Sempre preso distanze da chi ricorda i regimi"
News to go
Gas, da oggi stop al mercato tutelato
News to go
Ex Ilva, carabinieri tornano in azienda per acquisire documenti
News to go
Striscia di Gaza, allarme Oms: "Non c'è quasi più cibo"
News to go
Giovani e finanza digitale, indagine Bankitalia
News to go
Ecuador sull'orlo della guerra civile
News to go
Ucraina, attacco hacker contro Mosca
News to go
Sicilia, approvata norma che prevede assunzione donne sfregiate e orfani femminicidi
News to go
Francia, Attal nuovo premier
News to go
Austria, precipita cabinovia: 4 feriti gravi
News to go
Coppa Italia, si decidono le semifinaliste


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza