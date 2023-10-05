Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:45
comunicato stampa

Harbinger and Tweddle Group Announce New Vendor Agreement

05 ottobre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tweddle Group, leading provider of product service and support information and technology, today announced a new vendor agreement with Harbinger, a leading manufacturer of best-in-class electric vehicle (EV) technologies, allowing Harbinger clients to offer a cost-effective solution for adding EV options to their commercial medium-duty EV and RV product lines.

Tweddle Group will provide Harbinger with service manual content, labor operations development, body builders guide, incomplete vehicle manual, electronic parts catalog content, a web-accessible parts catalog interface, and a vehicle service web portal to house and distribute product information.

"Electrification is an important step for the fleet vehicle industry, and Harbinger is at the forefront of that process, offering clients a smart way to develop their own electric vehicles," said Tweddle Group President Todd Headlee. "EV presents new modes of product use and support, and we're proud to contribute to that aspect of Harbinger's business. Our information systems will help ensure efficient, effective repair of Harbinger's products, and will support the product experience for end users."

Tweddle Group's offerings feature an integrated service platform with diagnostic and repair tools, end-user operation content and aggregated, single-source content distribution designed to simplify information management for their clients. Said Headlee, "We give manufacturers centralized control of their product information, so they can deliver high-quality, high-integrity content while minimizing burden for their internal teams."

About Tweddle Group

Tweddle Group, a division of CJK Group, Inc., believes products should be easy to use, and delivers integrated, multi-channel information solutions to support every aspect of the post-sale experience—for product managers, technicians and—most of all—consumers. For more information, visit www.tweddle.com.

Media Contact: Paul Arnegardparnegard@tweddle.com

About Harbinger

Harbinger is a commercial electric vehicle (EV) company on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial vehicles, Harbinger is bringing a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced for zero acquisition premium. Harbinger: familiar form, revolutionary foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit harbingermotors.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903619/CJK_Tweddle_Logotype_Stacked_CMYK_50K_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/harbinger-and-tweddle-group-announce-new-vendor-agreement-301947584.html

