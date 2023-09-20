Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:07
09:48 Migranti, proseguono sbarchi a Lampedusa

09:37 Provedel e gol Champions League, capolavoro targato 94: ecco perché

09:29 Ryanair, Antitrust avvia istruttoria per possibile abuso di posizione dominante

09:05 TIM Music Awards – La Festa con Nek e Carolina Di Domenico, in onda stasera su Rai2

09:01 Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaigian: "Avanti 'operazione antiterrorismo' fino a resa separatisti armeni"

08:45 Meteo oggi Italia, arriva il maltempo con crollo termico: cosa succede entro il weekend

08:29 Brindisi, incendio in casa di campagna a San Michele Salentino: scoperto cadavere carbonizzato

08:19 Reddito di cittadinanza, stroncato giro illecito: frodati più di 2 milioni e 300mila euro

08:07 Pnrr, Svimez: "Maggiore coordinamento con fondi europei, difetti impostazione basata su bandi"

07:53 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Trump condivida ora suo piano di pace"

07:38 Terremoto oggi Firenze, sciame sismico a Marradi: scuole chiuse

07:26 Caivano, altri 3 arresti per droga: spaccio in un condominio

comunicato stampa

Queclink's Smart Emobility Solutions Shine at CIMAMotor 2023

20 settembre 2023 | 06.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CIMAMotor 2023, a major annual trade show in the world of emobility, came to a successful end at the Chongqing International Expo Center in China. Queclink, a world-leading IoT hardware provider, showcased its lineup of smart products and solutions for motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters at the event, introducing their latest innovation to a broader audience and catalyzing the era of smart riding.

The CIMAMotor this year attracted more than 200, 000 visitors, 738 exhibitors and 36, 000 international experts from 36 countries over the course of its 4-day run. Alongside industry leaders and global brands, Queclink proudly attended the event and participated in the round table held simultaneously on site, representing and showcasing future directions for innovative and reliable solutions for smart emobility.

Since its presence in the global market for emobility, Queclink has leveraged its extensive technical expertise and collaborative experience in IoT device designing and manufacturing. It has introduced a range of solutions for two-wheelers in partnerships with multiple leading enterprises in the industry.

This year, Queclink and QJMotor, a leading brand in the motorcycle industry, jointly presented the QJMotor Hong 150 CITY, a smart motorcycle equipped with Queclink's MT105 at the CIMAMotor event. This 4G tracker, tailored for QJMotor's high-displacement motorcycle models, supports Bluetooth unlocking, remote immobilization, as well as communication with the ECU for information on fuel levels, speed, and engine temperature. Leveraging the GPS and 4G cellular technology, the device ensures real-time tracking, offering peace of mind to riders while enabling them to share their journeys with family and friends.

Besides, Queclink showcased an array of its highlight products encompassing comprehensive emobility categories, including the SC40C and SC300 for e-mopeds, SC350MG for e-bikes, and the ZK102 for shared e-scooters. The latest SC350MG, as a product designed specifically for e-bikes, stands out with its versatile features, compact design, and long-term durability. This product launched earlier in August is suitable for a wide range of e-bike and e-mopeds and has already been put into volume production, finding applications in various scenarios worldwide.

In the evolving landscape of the global emobility market, innovative IoT products are a focal point of every industrial discussion. Queclink's solutions bridge the gap between bikes, riders, manufacturers, dealers, and maintenance providers, ensuring transparency throughout operations while minimizing concerns such as asset theft, complex manual unlocking processes, lost keys, or sudden fuel depletion. For business and individuals seeking a swift and cost-effective transition to smart mobility, Queclink is positioned to support and lead the way.

As the trend toward smart emobility accelerates, Queclink is set for sustained growth. The company will continue to provide more innovative solutions to its global customers, making the connected, eco-friendly riding a reality.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclinks-smart-emobility-solutions-shine-at-cimamotor-2023-301932893.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza