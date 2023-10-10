Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

TAILG to Showcase Latest Electric Motorcycle, Kick Scooter, and Bicycles with Record-breaking Battery Life at 134th Canton Fair

10 ottobre 2023 | 16.58
LETTURA: 3 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading electric transportation and mobility product manufacturer TAILG is set to showcase its latest pure electric motorcycle, scooter, and bicycle products at the 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") which will be hosted from October 15 to 19 in Guangzhou, China for the onsite exhibition as well as online.

TAILG will be at booths 16.2A06-10 and 16.2B12-16 of the bicycle pavilion in Zone C of the Canton Fair Complex. Visitors are welcome to join TAILG and learn more about its industry-leading products, technologies, and solutions, and TAILG also invites customers to visit its factory in Huizhou.

The Canton Fair has significant international influence. TAILG has been participating in the Canton Fair since 2010 and has gained numerous customers. The quality of their products has received rave reviews. TAILG is striving to further expand in the international market and eagerly looks forward to joining hands with more partners on the journey of green mobility transformation.

The CHITU electric scooter will be the centerpiece of TAILG's exhibition at the Canton Fair. The series is known for its super strength - the third generation of graphene battery adopts new pack technology Add cold-resistant active factor, with larger capacity and longer service lifeEnsure that every user can run farther. On September 20, the CHITU electric scooter has clinched the title of "longest journey on an electric scooter" issued by Guinness World Records after it completed a journey of 31,516km (19,583.6 miles), traveling through 181 cities during the three-month adventure.

The new world record has changed the impression that electric motorcycles and scooters are only for short-distance trips and daily commuting, but broadened the traveling scenarios and benchmarked the long battery life standards of electric products.

TAILG is the industry's first brand to address and solve the users' anxiety for the traveling distance of electric transportation products, it has mastered the core technologies of long-range driving and lined up a comprehensive long-range product portfolio with leading competitive advantages in the market.

"TAILG's continuous breakthrough of the long-range battery life bottleneck as well as elevation of product quality is achieved through technology innovation, and we believe our long-range products will ceaselessly create new miracles, making long-distance traveling the new norm," said George Lee, Vice President, Overseas Business Division of TAILG.

With 20 years of experience in electric bicycle development, TAILG now operates nine manufacturing bases in China that roll out 12 million units of products annually, and it exports to nearly 100 countries and regions worldwide. In August 2023, TAILG has once again set new production and sales records of exceeding 1 million in a single month.

TAILG's super factory in Huizhou has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million units, with leading advantages in intelligent manufacturing, quality control, and intelligent warehousing. As the construction of the phase II factory launches, the super production plant is expected to break through 5 million units of annual production capacity.

About TAILG

Founded in 2004 in Shenzhen, China, TAILG is committed to the development and production of pure electric transportation and mobility products, and it has evolved into a leading manufacturer of electric bicycles, motorcycles, and tricycles in China with full capability to independently develop and manufacture core components including frames and electric drive systems. TAILG now owns over 1,000 patents and more than 30,000 terminal experience stores.

For more information, please visit https://www.tailg.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243121/TAILG.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tailg-to-showcase-latest-electric-motorcycle-kick-scooter-and-bicycles-with-record-breaking-battery-life-at-134th-canton-fair-301952465.html

