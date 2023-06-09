Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

15:02 De Siervo: "Serie A dietro solo alla Premier League"

14:44 Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia, "tetto minato" ma Russia replica: "Sabotaggio ucraino"

14:17 Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità

14:07 Ragusa, donna muore al pronto soccorso: aperta indagine interna

13:51 Ue, Meloni a Varsavia: "Posizioni condivise su quasi tutti i temi"

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Summer concerts, festivals, exhibitions and theatre in Bergamo and Brescia during Italian Capital of Culture 2023

09 giugno 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A long summer of pop will celebrate Italian Capital of Culture 2023: hundreds of events in Bergamo and Brescia to fill the summer days and nights with life, music and colour.

 

"The Harlequin's Cloak", a theatre and participatory art festival by Bergamo's Teatro Tascabile until 30 September, features international artists like Kaarina Kaikkonen and Vero Cendoya.

The Centro Teatrale Bresciano marks the centenary of Italo Calvino's birth with "The invisible cities. The future is a duty", where 20 artists will perform from 27 June to 9 July in a visionary show.

Thousands of local artists will take part in Festa della Music in Bergamo from 21 June and Brescia from 24 June. Bergamo hosts "Lazzaretto Estate 2023", fifteen evenings from 27 June to 30 July starring great artists such as Madame (7 July), Snarky Puppy (10 July), Pat Metheny (19 July), Francesca Michielin (28 July), Jethro Tull (28 July). The Cipiesse review will bring to Brescia Mr Rain (July 15), Coma Cose (July 24) and Dardast (July 26), Steve Hackett (6 July).

International artists will perform in Brescia's Festival Jazz on the road (10-14 July): Jonathan Coel & Artchipel Orchestra; Dave Holland "New Quartet"; Bill Frisell "Four"; Serena Brancale Quartet. Also, the Sub Limen festival (from July 21 in both cities) offers 6 contemporary performances between electronic, pop and experimental music.

Art takes centre stage from 23 June in Bergamo at GAMeC with "Rachel Whiteread… And the animals were sold", where the celebrated English artist examines relationships between present and past – and "Vivian Suter. Home", the first exhibition by the Argentinian artist in an Italian museum. Meanwhile, Accademia Carrara is staging "Peaks of light. Naoki Ishikawa on the Bergamesque Alps", displaying nineteenth-century paintings and contemporary photographs.

Hundreds of films by major contemporary directors and Italian and foreign productions will be screened in outdoor film festivals: at the "L'Eden d'Estate" from 9 June to 8 September in the Parco del Viridarium of Brescia's Santa Giulia Museum; at the "Esterno Notte" from 15 June to 6 September in Bergamo's Biblioteca Caversazzi.

For more details: https://bergamobrescia2023.it/ 

Bergamo Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023 is supported by main partners Intesa Sanpaolo and A2A, system partner Brembo and area partner Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane and SACBO. The Culture Ministry and Fondazione Cariplo are institutional partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097648/Italian_Capital_of_Culture.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/summer-concerts-festivals-exhibitions-and-theatre-in-bergamo-and-brescia-during-italian-capital-of-culture-2023-301846992.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza theatre in Bergamo Summer concerts during Italian Capital of Culture 2023 Bergamo
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza