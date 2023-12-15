Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 15 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:16
comunicato stampa

UnionPay International Partners with Trip.com to Provide Global Travelers with Enhanced Payment Experiences

15 dicembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International ("UPI" or "the Company") recently partnered with Trip.com, the world's leading online travel agency (OTA), to provide UnionPay cardholders an enhanced payment experience in a partnership that coincides with the gradual recovery of the cross-border tourism market.

The cooperation covers all major transaction currencies on Trip.com's global sites accepting UnionPay online payment, include Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and other key travel markets of Trip.com.

Trip.com currently has operations in more than 200 countries and regions covering more than 1.2 million hotels offering guests a wide range of accommodation options. It also has a flight network of more than 2 million individual routes connecting over 5,000 cities globally.

UPI serves the world's largest cardholder base with card issuance in 79 countries and regions. In line with customers' travel trends and needs, UPI continues to connect the global travel industry with seamless payment services. Since 2023, UnionPay International's airline and OTA traffic has increased by 81% and 153%, respectively. This latest collaboration expands the online acceptance for more than 200 million UnionPay cardholders outside the mainland Chinese. In addition, within the Hong Kong market, local cardholders can enjoy enhanced convenience thanks to the integration of the Hong Kong version of UnionPay App, and the enablement of transactions in Hong Kong Dollars. 

This partnership with Trip.com will help to further meet the payment needs of UnionPay cardholders in major markets, and will further enhance UPI's international presence in the global OTA market in the long term, demonstrating UPI's global payment network expansion and strengthening the international influence of the UnionPay brand.

Wang Zhe, Head of Overseas Finance Business, Trip.com, said: "Trip.com has always been committed to providing our users with comprehensive, top-class travel services. The partnership with UnionPay International is another milestone in our mission to continuously innovate and enhance customer experiences. We look forward to bringing more convenient and user-friendly travel-booking services and payment solutions to UnionPay cardholders around the world in the future."

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest Cardholder base. Collaborating with over 2,500 partners globally, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 181 countries and regions with issuance in 79 countries and regions. Outside Mainland China, UnionPay is accepted at over 38 million merchants and 1.76 million ATMs.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 510 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unionpay-international-partners-with-tripcom-to-provide-global-travelers-with-enhanced-payment-experiences-302016502.html

