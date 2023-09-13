Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:16 Milano, 23enne pestato a sangue in strada: è gravissimo

13:15 Covid, Bassetti: "Vaccino a tutti è un errore, i miei figli non lo faranno'"

13:09 Migranti, von der Leyen: "Fenomeno va gestito, accordo Ue vicino"

13:05 Ucraina, Kim promette aiuti a Putin: "Russia sconfiggerà le 'forze del male'"

13:01 Farmaci, Ucb: nuovi dati positivi su soluzione orale per epilessia

12:48 Maneskin, New York Times: "Più grande rock band italiana di tutti i tempi"

12:39 Scuola, paura Covid? "Virus sinciziale spaventa di più"

12:05 Formigli riparte con 'Piazzapulita: "Faremo un 'fact-checking' su promesse governo"

11:45 Kata scomparsa a Firenze, mamma: "Zii non c'entrano, convinta sia ancora viva"

11:32 Terremoto nelle Marche, scossa 4.1 in provincia di Ancona

11:18 Ue, von der Leyen: "Ho chiesto a Draghi rapporto su competitività"

11:05 Putin e Kim, cena dopo il summit: granchio e manzo marmorizzato nel menù

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Unveiling K-Hospitality: Lotte New York Palace and Lotte Hotel Seattle Garner Top Accolades in 2023

13 settembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotte Hotels & Resorts, a leading South Korean hotel company with a total of 33 chains worldwide, has captured the global spotlight as its excellence is being acknowledged through prestigious awards like Forbes Travel Guide and World's Best Awards.

Lotte Hotels & Resorts' services takes its inspiration from Korean culture based on warm and delicate attention to personal needs and preemptive care – the core of "K-Hospitality".

Located in the heart of Manhattan, Lotte New York Palace is one of New York City designated landmarks. Among the entire complex, which consists of the Villard Mansion and the Towers at Lotte New York Palace, the Towers at Lotte New York Palace was selected as a globally renowned five-star hotel by the "2023 Forbes Travel Guide."

Lotte New York Palace is a top-tier hotel that stands out even in the fiercely competitive hotel landscape of New York, offering a rare combination of over 900 guest rooms and 23 banquet and meeting rooms. During the United Nations General Assembly, Lotte New York Palace hotel serves as the venue of international diplomacy, earning the nickname "UN's second headquarters."

Lotte New York Palace hotel achieved high marks in the two categories of customer services and dining. With the rise of K-Food trend, the hotel introduces a 'Seoul-ful' martini made with soju. Moreover, the customer service with the Korean-style hospitality, including an emphasis on smiling during interactions with the guest, was the standout feature.

Lotte Hotel Seattle has been selected as the top-ranked hotel in "The World's Best Awards 2023" run by the globally renowned magazine "Travel+Leisure."

Travel+Leisure is a monthly magazine that conducts surveys with its 16 million readers of the publication. In the hotel category, the survey selects the best hotel and resort by evaluating guest rooms, facilities, location, services, and dining experience.

Lotte Hotel Seattle outcompeted world-famous hotels in Seattle and took the most-coveted top ranking. Furnished with large windows, mirrors, and a wide range of art collections, the hotel's luxurious guest rooms and suites showcase highly creative interior designs, with the scenic view of Elliot Bay completing their distinct charms. The hotel was praised for its aesthetic use of natural wood. Adjacent to Seattle's landmarks like Pioneer Square and Pike Place Market, Lotte Hotel Seattle earned high marks in prime location and accessibility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204243/Lotte_New_York_Palace.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204242/Lotte_Hotel_Seattle.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unveiling-k-hospitality-lotte-new-york-palace-and-lotte-hotel-seattle-garner-top-accolades-in-2023-301921491.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Unveiling K Hospitality top Accolades global spotlight as leading South Korean hotel
Vedi anche
News to go
America's Cup, tutto pronto per le regate preliminari
News to go
Salvato speleologo Usa bloccato in una grotta in Turchia
News to go
Ryanair, "taglieremo il 10% dei voli per la Sicilia"
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue taglia le stime: +0.9% nel 2023
News to go
Messina Denaro, condizioni sempre più critiche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, Italia-Ucraina gara della verità per Spalletti
News to go
Terremoto Marocco, si continua a scavare tra le macerie
News to go
Meloni all'assemblea Fdi: "Manovra con risorse limitate è vera sfida"
News to go
Sequestro Kata, Procura Firenze indaga 5 persone
News to go
Alluvione Libia, devastazione uragano Daniel a Derna: oltre 5.200 morti
News to go
Scuola, il decalogo per il rientro perfetto
News to go
Cremlino: "Colloqui Putin-Kim su temi sensibili"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza