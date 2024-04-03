EU: Italy urges direct election of commission and council chiefs

Italy has called for the direct election of the heads of the European Union Commission and the European Council, saying there could be a single president of both institutions.

"The fact that in the EU, legislation is initiated by unelected people - however capable - that is to say by the Commission, is a flaw in the bloc's democratic institutions," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

EU citizens could directly elect a sole president of the EU Commission - the bloc's executive - and of the European Council - its top decision-making body - according to Tajani.

"Together with a stronger European Parliament, it is a way to bring Europe closer to the citizens," Tajani said on the sidelines of a Nato foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

In June, EU citizens will vote to elect members of the 720-seat European Parliament, who pass new policies and laws. The parliament currently elects the European Commission president, who is proposed by the European Council. The Council elects its own president.