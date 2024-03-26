Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 16:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

FAO calls for $149m to help feed hunger-hit Syrians

26 marzo 2024 | 15.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

In a message on X, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation on Tuesday launched an urgent appeal for 149.9 million dollars to help feed over half of Syria's population who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

"Thirteen years of conflict and an enduring economic crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic continue to drive humanitarian needs, disrupt agriculture and weaken the country’s food production capacity," Rome-based FAO said in a statement linked to the tweet.

"The situation worsened significantly after the earthquakes of February 2023. Inflation, high food prices and a declining economy have pushed more than half of the population into acute food insecurity, with millions more at risk," the statement went on.

"The resulting increased cost of humanitarian response emphasises the need for cost-effective solutions. Investing in emergency agricultural assistance is crucial," the statement said

"Every dollar invested in local wheat production yields around four times its value in food produced," the statement underlined.

.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
FAO Syria hunger appeal
Vedi anche
News to go
Trattori, via libera Ue a revisione mirata Pac
News to go
Vittoria per Trump, cauzione ridotta a 175 milioni
News to go
Google, Apple e Meta: Commissione Ue indaga
News to go
Vacanze di Pasqua, tutti in viaggio: mai così tante prenotazioni in quattro anni
News to go
Attacco Mosca, ultime news
News to go
Rc Auto, in 2 anni +10,5% costo tariffe
News to go
Ex Ilva, domani a Palazzo Chigi il vertice sulla ripartenza
News to go
Impennata di cyber attacchi nel 2023: +184% di casi
News to go
Attentato in Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sanità, medici in fuga. Schillaci: "Lavoriamo a scudo penale duraturo per medici"
News to go
Scuola, Cgia Mestre: "465mila ragazzi hanno abbandonato gli studi nel 2022"
News to go
Booking, faro Antitrust per presunto abuso di posizione dominante


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza