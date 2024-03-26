FAO calls for $149m to help feed hunger-hit Syrians

In a message on X, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation on Tuesday launched an urgent appeal for 149.9 million dollars to help feed over half of Syria's population who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

"Thirteen years of conflict and an enduring economic crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic continue to drive humanitarian needs, disrupt agriculture and weaken the country’s food production capacity," Rome-based FAO said in a statement linked to the tweet.

"The situation worsened significantly after the earthquakes of February 2023. Inflation, high food prices and a declining economy have pushed more than half of the population into acute food insecurity, with millions more at risk," the statement went on.

"The resulting increased cost of humanitarian response emphasises the need for cost-effective solutions. Investing in emergency agricultural assistance is crucial," the statement said

"Every dollar invested in local wheat production yields around four times its value in food produced," the statement underlined.

