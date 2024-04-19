G7: 'Great unity of purpose', agreement 'on all international issues'

G7 foreign ministers showed "great unity of purpose and convergence on international issues including opposition to an Israeli military offensive in southern Gaza, Middle East de-escalation and Iran sanctions, according to Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani

"There was great unity of purpose and convergence on all international issues," Tajani said at a closing press conference after he chaired a three-day G7 foreign ministers' meeting on Capri.

"We reiterated our opposition to an Israeli military operation in Rafah," he went on.

"De-escalation must be pursued in the (volatile) Middle East," Tajani underlined.

The G7 ministers back sanctions against Iran for firing hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel last Saturday, Tajani said.

"But the door to dialogue remains open," he said.

The G7 meeting was overshadowed by the heightened tensions in the Middle East and a widening regional conflict triggered by the six-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Russia's more-than-two-year-old occupation of Ukraine was another focus of the meeting, as well China as the Indo-Pacific, Myanmar, Africa, health, food security, climate change, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, maritime security, the Western Balkans, Afghanistan and Venezuela.