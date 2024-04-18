Italy: G7 will bring peace everywhere through diplomacy

The Group of Seven will bring peace "everywhere" though unity, shared values and "the strength of diplomacy", Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the opening session on Friday of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

"We are the great liberal democracies of the world and are working together to ensure peace, growth and stability," Tajani told the meeting held on the island of Capri under Italy's 2024 presidency of the G7.

"Our strength is unity and shared values...Today we will address the most sensitive topics: on the agenda is the international situation of which we are all well aware," Tajani said.

The G7 foreign ministers will tackle the escalating Middle East conflict amid the six-month-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, possible Iran sanctions after last Saturday's barrage of missiles and drones fired at Israel, and Russia's more-than-two-year-occupation of Ukraine, he said.

"We have a peace-bearing role to play everywhere, using our strength, which is the strength of diplomacy," Tajani emphasised.

"We will discuss the Middle East issue, we are friends of Israel, we support Israel, we want de-escalation in that area," said Tajani.

"We are all architects of this peace initiative and we should also address how to sanction Iran in some way for the attack involving hundreds of missiles and drones launched against the Jewish state, Tajani continued.

Attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants since October against merchant shipping in Red Sea region will also be on the meeting agenda, he said.

"This and of course the issue of Ukraine, which is crucial for us," Tajani added.

Helping Ukraine means working for peace and aiming for peace talks, Tajani argued.

"If Ukraine loses (the war with Russia), Putin will never sit at a peace table. It is our duty to help the country in defence of the values of freedom, democracy and respect for international law," he continued.

G7 ministers will also look at the issues facing Nato with its secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, as well as Africa and the Mediterranean, Tajani said.

Top European Union representatives are also attending the three-day Capri meeting as well as Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and Mauritanian counterpart Salem Ould Merzoug.