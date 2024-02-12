Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Hungary: respect all prisoners' rights urges minister

12 febbraio 2024 | 16.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ilaria Salis (L) appears in a Budapest court on 29 January 2024
Ilaria Salis (L) appears in a Budapest court on 29 January 2024

Just as Italy must uphold the rights of prisoners in custody, Hungary must do so for Illaria Salis, an antifascist imprisoned there ahead of her trial for assaulting neo-Nazis in Budapest a year ago, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

“We believe in the certaintly of legal punishment, but prisoners' rights must always be respected," Tajani told reporters at Italy's parliament.

"This applies to Salis and to prisoners detained in Italy...even the worst ones,” Tajani said.

The case of Salis, a 39-year-old- primary school teacher from Monza near Milan caused a dipomatic rift when Italy formally protested to Hungary at the "inhumane and degrading" conditions of her detention after she appeared in court last month shackled, handcuffed, chained and flanked by police in anti-riot gear.

Salis denies the charges against her. Meanwhile Tajani has asked his Hungarian counterpart for her be moved to "alternative detention" from prison, where Salis has denounced insanitary and harsh prison conditions.

Hungary denies any mistreatment of Salis, and its premier Viktor Orban has pledged to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni that Salis will receive a fair trial and be detained in good conditions.

Salis' family and lawyers have asked for her to be put under house arrest in Hungary or Italy pending the conclusion of her trial, but Tajani has said Salis' deportation to Italy is unlikely before her trial concludes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Hungary prisoners rights Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, domande fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ostaggi liberati erano nella casa di una famiglia a Rafah
News sto go
Cgia: torna ad aumentare popolo partite Iva
News to go
Sciopero oggi 12 febbraio, treni regionali a rischio
Protesta dei trattori, il fronte si spacca
Geolier e il bilancio a Sanremo 2024: "Ho fatto un bel Festival" - Video
News to go
Farmaci, carenza in Europa
Sanremo e televoto, Angelina Mango risponde a Frankie hi-Nrg - Video
Amadeus saluta Sanremo, la standing ovation in sala stampa - Video
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello e la telefonata con Amadeus: "Domani con mantello 'Pensati a Roma'" - Video
News to go
Fringe benefit 2024, ecco i bonus aziendali per i lavoratori
News to go
Traffico illecito di rifiuti speciali, arresti a Reggio Calabria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza