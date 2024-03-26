Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Marzo 2024
Italy, Iraq seek to bolster security, trade, business ties

26 marzo 2024 | 10.11
Redazione Adnkronos
Photo: Alice Martins/Washington Post
Photo: Alice Martins/Washington Post

Ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti and its premier Mohammed Shia al-Sudani have held "fruitful" talks in Baghdad aimed at cementing their countries' "deep friendship", security and commercial relations.

"Fruitful meeting between Amb #Greganti and the PM @mohamedshia on strengthening the deep friendship between Italy and Iraq," the embassy wrote Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

The talks covered "security, trade and support for the private sector," read the tweet.

"I hope to soon be able to welcome His Excellency on a visit to Italy," the tweet added.

Sudani underlined his government's resolve to tackle any issues faced by Italian companies in Iraq and its commitment to supporting investment and "enabling the domestic and foreign private sectors," he wrote on X.

in Evidenza