Giovedì 18 Aprile 2024
18 aprile 2024 | 10.27
Italy urges joint 'message of peace' from G7 meeting

At their three-day meeting on the island of Capri through Friday, G7 foreign ministers must unite and send out "a message of peace" to the world, foreign minster and meeting chair Antonio Tajani has stated.

"To achieve a just peace, for dialogue to prevail, we must be united," Tajani said at a welcoming ceremony late on Wednesday for the G7 delegations.

"I am convinced that this meeting will once again confirm the unity among us," Tajani underlined.

"I believe we have to transmit a joint message of peace," he stressed.

Italy's leadership under its G7 presidency this year "is making a difference", US secretary of state Antony Blinken stated late Wednesday after talks with Tajani at which they signed a bilateral memorandum to fight fake news and electoral inference.

The US and Italy are working together on all the most critical issues of the day from helping Ukraine to defend itself from Russian "aggression" to the volatile Middle East conflict and global "challenges" posed by China, Blinken said.

Tag
Tajani G7 foreign ministers' meeting peace Blinken
