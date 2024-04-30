Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Aprile 2024
Major Modigliani exhibition opens in Berlin

Amedeo Modigliani: Reclining Nude with Intertwined Hands, 1917
Amedeo Modigliani: Reclining Nude with Intertwined Hands, 1917
30 aprile 2024 | 17.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

An exhibition featuring a wide selection of works by Amedeo Modigliani has opened in Potsdam, Berlin, offering a new perspective on the Italian painter, who turned his gaze to emancipated women of his day, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Italy's ambassador to Germany, Armando Varricchio, attended the opening of the exhibition, whose original layout highlights the artist's "cosmopolitan and modern nature", said the statement.

“Modigliani’s women do not seem subordinate. They do not look like objects”, said Varricchio.

"Capturing the essence and importance of women in a 20th-century context, characterised by the outset of the feminist movement, Amedeo Modigliani gives voice to the female dimension," he said.

'Modigliani: Modern Gazes' brings together 56 of Modigliani’s portraits and nudes and 33 paintings, drawings, and sculptures by other artists including Gustav Klimt, Jeanne Mammen, Pablo Picasso, Natalia Goncharova, Egon Schiele, and Paula Modersohn-Becker.

The exhibition at Potsdam's Barberini Museum is the first to display Modigliani's work in Germany in 15 years.

Organised by the Barberini Museum and the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart, under the patronage of the Italian embassy in Berlin, the exhibition runs until 18 August, the statement said.

