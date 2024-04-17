Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 15:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mattarella in two-day state visit to Bulgaria

17 aprile 2024 | 15.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella (L) arrives in Sofia for a two-day official visit to Bulgaria
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella (L) arrives in Sofia for a two-day official visit to Bulgaria

Itay's president Sergio Mattarella has arrived in Sofia for a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the Quirinal palace said in a statement.

Mattarella was due to hold talks on Wednesday with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev and to lay a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Sofia's Aleksandr Nevsky Square.

Mattarella was also set to meet embassy staff and representatives of the Italian community in Bulgaria, according to the statement.

On Thursday, Mattarella and Radev are slated to visit the Novo Selo military base (in eastern Bulgaria), where they will meet the Italian contingent of Nato's Multinational Battlegroup Bulgaria, said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mattarella Bulgaria state visit Radev talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Catania, arrestate 11 persone tra esponenti politici, funzionari comunali e imprenditori
News to go
Commercio estero, a febbraio crescono sia import che export
News to go
Parigi 2024, accesa la fiamma olimpica
News to go
Trasporto aereo, Fiumicino al primo posto per traffico passeggeri
News to go
Israele-Iran, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Accordo Usa-Samsung, nuove di fabbriche chip in Texas
News to go
Meteo, torna il freddo sull'Italia
News to go
Antitrust, faro su Ryanair per abuso posizione dominante
Cosmo, niente foto e video ai concerti
News to go
Attacco Iran a Israele, Macron: "Risposta Damasco sproporzionata"
News to go
Auto, aumentano costi di ricarica delle elettriche
News to go
Scuola aperta anche l'estate, Valditara firma decreto: il piano da 400 milioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza