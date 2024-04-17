Mattarella in two-day state visit to Bulgaria

Itay's president Sergio Mattarella has arrived in Sofia for a two-day official visit to Bulgaria, the Quirinal palace said in a statement.

Mattarella was due to hold talks on Wednesday with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev and to lay a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Sofia's Aleksandr Nevsky Square.

Mattarella was also set to meet embassy staff and representatives of the Italian community in Bulgaria, according to the statement.

On Thursday, Mattarella and Radev are slated to visit the Novo Selo military base (in eastern Bulgaria), where they will meet the Italian contingent of Nato's Multinational Battlegroup Bulgaria, said the statement.