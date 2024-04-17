Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Aprile 2024
Tunisia: Italy gives €50m to support energy sector, €55m of credit for SMEs

17 aprile 2024 | 16.02
Redazione Adnkronos
Tunisia: Italy gives €50m to support energy sector, €55m of credit for SMEs

Italy on Wednesday agreed to disburse 50 million euros to Tunisia to boost energy efficiency and renewables, as well as a 55 million euro credit line to its small-and-medium-sized companies (SMEs) as part of international efforts to buoy the country's crisis-hit economy.

Italy and Tunisia's higher education and research ministries also signed an (MoU) that provides a framework for bilateral cooperation.

The three "very important" deals were announced by Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni after talks in Tunis with president Kais Saied.

The accords were hammered out within the framework of Italy's recently unveiled 'Mattei' plan to stabilise and develop Africa economically through 'non-predatory' partnerships in the energy, infrastructure and six other core sectors, including education, agriculture and health.

The European Union gave 150 million euros to Tunisia on 4 March as budget support for financial stability and economic reforms, the European Commission said.

